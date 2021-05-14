SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Verisk Analytics Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Garmin

- New Purchases: IEI, VXUS, IEF, IAU, HYG, GNRC, TLT, KLAC, CDNS, ZBRA, NVAX, FUTU, VXF, DG, ROL, UI, HRL, DOCU, FCX, CRWD, PDD, NIO, HZNP, UMC, TSM, WST, RMD, VEEV, ENPH, MVIS, ACWI, TIP, IBB, WOOD, VV, VOE, VCIT, VB,
- Added Positions: SPY, SPIB, HDV, VMBS, LOGI, FTNT, IDXX, NVDA, NOW, COST, POOL, VIPS,
- Sold Out: VRSK, NEE, GRMN, DPZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of SevenOneSeven Capital Management
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 16,580 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 54,532 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.51%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 30,468 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 14,033 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 57,074 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.96%. The holding were 16,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.83%. The holding were 30,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 14,033 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 57,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 7,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $293.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 54.33%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.87 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $90.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.Sold Out: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $114.86 and $132.48, with an estimated average price of $124.54.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
SevenOneSeven Capital Management sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.
