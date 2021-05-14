Athos Capital Ltd Buys China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, IHS Markit, GO Acquisition Corp, Sells SINA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Cardtronics PLC

New Purchases: INFO, GOAC, TINV, CLGX, COHR, STAY, KSU, GWPH, CHNG, WIFI, TLND, PRSP, CUB, GNMK, GLUU, MIK, ASAQ, CRHC, BPFH, STWO, OACB, SOAC, NSH, NSH, IMPX, BPY, FAII, PRPB, RBAC, AVAN, LOKB, TWCT, BOX, SPNV, AJRD, HIG, DEH, TREB, BIDU, SNPR, CAP, IIVI, PDAC, BTWN, AACQ, CCAC, QELL,

Investment company Athos Capital Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, IHS Markit, GO Acquisition Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tiga Acquisition Corp, sells SINA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Cardtronics PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Pluralsight Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Athos Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Athos Capital Ltd owns 59 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 930,529 shares, 26.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.41% DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU) - 2,618,254 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.08% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 199,800 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 126,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 500.00% GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 1,768,323 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 199,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,768,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,237,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 148,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $255.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc by 156.41%. The purchase prices were between $116.9 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $118.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.95%. The holding were 930,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 125.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 428,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 179.90%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $263.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 45.08%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 2,618,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 152,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.