Athos Capital Ltd Buys China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, IHS Markit, GO Acquisition Corp, Sells SINA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Cardtronics PLC

- New Purchases: INFO, GOAC, TINV, CLGX, COHR, STAY, KSU, GWPH, CHNG, WIFI, TLND, PRSP, CUB, GNMK, GLUU, MIK, ASAQ, CRHC, BPFH, STWO, OACB, SOAC, NSH, NSH, IMPX, BPY, FAII, PRPB, RBAC, AVAN, LOKB, TWCT, BOX, SPNV, AJRD, HIG, DEH, TREB, BIDU, SNPR, CAP, IIVI, PDAC, BTWN, AACQ, CCAC, QELL,
- Added Positions: CBPO, ALXN, WORK, WLTW, DOYU, RP, CPSR,
- Reduced Positions: MXIM, BBL, TCOM,
- Sold Out: SINA, BABA, CATM, VAR, PS, NTES, RESI, BEAT, XLNX, GNW, CCIV, HSBC, CRSA, ALUS, WPF, GSUM, OMCL, TAK, BHP, SAII, RMD, JD, NAV,
- China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 930,529 shares, 26.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.41%
- DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU) - 2,618,254 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.08%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 199,800 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 126,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 500.00%
- GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 1,768,323 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 199,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC)
Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,768,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV)
Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,237,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 148,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $255.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)
Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc by 156.41%. The purchase prices were between $116.9 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $118.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.95%. The holding were 930,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 125.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 428,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 179.90%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $263.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)
Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 45.08%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 2,618,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: RealPage Inc (RP)
Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 152,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)
Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: Cardtronics PLC (CATM)
Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.
