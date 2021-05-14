Logo
Athos Capital Ltd Buys China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, IHS Markit, GO Acquisition Corp, Sells SINA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Cardtronics PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Athos Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys China Biologic Products Holdings Inc, IHS Markit, GO Acquisition Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tiga Acquisition Corp, sells SINA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Cardtronics PLC, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Pluralsight Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Athos Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Athos Capital Ltd owns 59 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Athos Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/athos+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Athos Capital Ltd
  1. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO) - 930,529 shares, 26.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 156.41%
  2. DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU) - 2,618,254 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.08%
  3. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 199,800 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 126,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 500.00%
  5. GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 1,768,323 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 199,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC)

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 1,768,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tiga Acquisition Corp (TINV)

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,237,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 148,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $255.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Athos Capital Ltd initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc by 156.41%. The purchase prices were between $116.9 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $118.29. The stock is now traded at around $119.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.95%. The holding were 930,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $173.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 125.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $40.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 428,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 179.90%. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $263.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 58,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 45.08%. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 2,618,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: RealPage Inc (RP)

Athos Capital Ltd added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 52.50%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 152,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SINA Corp (SINA)

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in SINA Corp. The sale prices were between $41.74 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Cardtronics PLC. The sale prices were between $35.33 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $20.52 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Athos Capital Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Athos Capital Ltd. Also check out:

1. Athos Capital Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Athos Capital Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Athos Capital Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Athos Capital Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider