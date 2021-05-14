united american securities inc. (d Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Honeywell International Inc, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Tesla Inc, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: VZ,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, MSFT, AMZN, KO, HON, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: ARKG, TSLA, MA, AAPL, SYY, SBUX, FISV,
- Sold Out: V, Z, GE, ECL, NOW, ARKK, RTX, U, TSM,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 373,778 shares, 26.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.10%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,887 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,127 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.71%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 495,518 shares, 16.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 64,101 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.66%
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 275,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 1190.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 100,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 570.00%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 108.45%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.
