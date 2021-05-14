united american securities inc. (d Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Honeywell International Inc, Sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Tesla Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: VZ,

Investment company united american securities inc. (d Current Portfolio ) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Honeywell International Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Tesla Inc, Visa Inc, Zillow Group Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, united american securities inc. (d. As of 2021Q1, united american securities inc. (d owns 16 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 373,778 shares, 26.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,887 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 259,127 shares, 16.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 495,518 shares, 16.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 64,101 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.66%

united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 275,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 1190.22%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 100,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 570.00%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $227.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 108.45%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.