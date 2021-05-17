Logo
Clark Estates Inc Buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clark Estates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, General Dynamics Corp, sells Apple Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Stellantis NV, MasTec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Estates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Clark Estates Inc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $783 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLARK ESTATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clark+estates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLARK ESTATES INC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 171,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.
  2. Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) - 1,497,104 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. 3D Systems Corp (DDD) - 1,418,614 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio.
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 593,199 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 1,497,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 129.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 259,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 240.21%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 258,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 120.22%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $280.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 463.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $246.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: MTS Systems Corp (MTSC)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in MTS Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $58.59.

Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $54.39.



