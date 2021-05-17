Clark Estates Inc Buys Shattuck Labs Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: STTK, GD, SNX, ABM, AMGN, BMY, TAP, SJM, TSN, K, MSGN, DLX, NLS,
- Added Positions: PM, MO, IFF, BIIB, WHR, VTRS, GSK, FMC, PRDO, CAH, DXC, STRA, GILD, MRK, LHX, HRB, ABC, CSCO, HLF, USNA, WU, ABBV, EQC,
- Reduced Positions: IPG, SSNC, MSFT, CTVA, CI, VZ, NWFL, HPQ, DISCA, T, TNL, PFE,
- Sold Out: AAPL, STLA, MTZ, DD, MTSC, NUS, MD, NTAP, SNA, GHC, MSM, HBI, FOXA, EBF, MANU, WRK, IP, DISCK, DVD, HSII, XOM, WMT, CVX,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 171,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.
- Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK) - 1,497,104 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- 3D Systems Corp (DDD) - 1,418,614 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio.
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 593,199 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio.
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.92 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 1,497,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $191.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.4 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $120.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.74 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $251.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 129.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 259,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 240.21%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 258,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $141.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 120.22%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $280.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 463.75%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 32.05%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $246.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: MTS Systems Corp (MTSC)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in MTS Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $58.59.Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $54.39.
