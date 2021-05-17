Tremblant Capital Group Buys DoorDash Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Zendesk Inc, Sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

- New Purchases: DASH, JWN, ZEN, BLMN, UBER, CAKE, DIN,
- Added Positions: SBAC, FTCH, PG, VRNS, FIVE, WH, RCL, SPOT, FWONK, WING, PFPT,
- Reduced Positions: QSR, MDLZ, KDP, AMZN, RLGY, QTWO, SKX, EPC, MLCO, CHTR, DIS, WEX, TWTR, VAC, VRRM, EAT, PRO, SMAR, CHWY,
- Sold Out: RKT,
These are the top 5 holdings of TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,400 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.
- Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,459,847 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.39%
- Brinker International Inc (EAT) - 2,319,483 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 3,550,402 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 526,155 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 774,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,347,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 566,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 2,539,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 680,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 352,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 442,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,459,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1402.26%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,444,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $184.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 299,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 393,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.
