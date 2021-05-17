Logo
Tremblant Capital Group Buys DoorDash Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Zendesk Inc, Sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Tremblant Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Zendesk Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, SBA Communications Corp, sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tremblant Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Tremblant Capital Group owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tremblant+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,400 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.
  2. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,459,847 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.39%
  3. Brinker International Inc (EAT) - 2,319,483 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
  4. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 3,550,402 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62%
  5. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 526,155 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 774,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,347,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 566,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 2,539,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 680,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 352,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 442,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,459,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1402.26%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,444,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $184.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 299,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 393,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP. Also check out:

1. TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP's Undervalued Stocks
2. TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TREMBLANT CAPITAL GROUP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider