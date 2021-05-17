Tremblant Capital Group Buys DoorDash Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Zendesk Inc, Sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

New Purchases: DASH, JWN, ZEN, BLMN, UBER, CAKE, DIN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Tremblant Capital Group Current Portfolio ) buys DoorDash Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Zendesk Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, SBA Communications Corp, sells Restaurant Brands International Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Rocket Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tremblant Capital Group. As of 2021Q1, Tremblant Capital Group owns 45 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,400 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 3,459,847 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.39% Brinker International Inc (EAT) - 2,319,483 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 3,550,402 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 526,155 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $141.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 774,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,347,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $158, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $135.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 566,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 2,539,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 680,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 352,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $288.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 442,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $41.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,459,847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 1402.26%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 146,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 29.61%. The purchase prices were between $49.08 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $59.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,444,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.09 and $199.96, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $184.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 299,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 393,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tremblant Capital Group sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.