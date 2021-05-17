Logo
Stony Point Capital LLC Buys Sonos Inc, Facebook Inc, Okta Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Smartsheet Inc, Copart Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stony Point Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sonos Inc, Facebook Inc, Okta Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Cloudflare Inc, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Smartsheet Inc, Copart Inc, National Beverage Corp, Hyatt Hotels Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stony Point Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Stony Point Capital LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stony Point Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stony+point+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stony Point Capital LLC
  1. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 66,222 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  2. Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 243,285 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.11%
  3. RH (RH) - 32,336 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.49%
  4. Sonos Inc (SONO) - 480,353 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 217,111 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48%
New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 480,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 38,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 118,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 61,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 119,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 114,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 202.02%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 67,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 210.86%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 124,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 838.10%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 39,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 60.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 243,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 118.11%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 19,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $821.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.

Sold Out: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04.

Sold Out: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stony Point Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Stony Point Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stony Point Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stony Point Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stony Point Capital LLC keeps buying
