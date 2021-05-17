Stony Point Capital LLC Buys Sonos Inc, Facebook Inc, Okta Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, Smartsheet Inc, Copart Inc

- New Purchases: SONO, FB, NET, TMUS, SPT, UBER, ZNGA, PHR, AEO, NDLS, GCI,
- Added Positions: OKTA, PTON, SNOW, CHGG, NFLX, CSGP, SE, DDOG, SHOP, CDLX, RH, LBRDA, COUP,
- Reduced Positions: TEAM, PINS, CHWY, PYPL,
- Sold Out: IAC, SMAR, CPRT, FIZZ, H, PLAN, AYX, ABNB,
For the details of Stony Point Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Stony Point Capital LLC
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 66,222 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 243,285 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.11%
- RH (RH) - 32,336 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.49%
- Sonos Inc (SONO) - 480,353 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 217,111 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48%
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $33.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 480,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 38,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 118,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 61,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 119,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 114,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Okta Inc by 202.02%. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $229.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 67,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 210.86%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 124,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 838.10%. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $209.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 39,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 60.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 243,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 118.11%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $493.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 19,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 102.38%. The purchase prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55. The stock is now traded at around $821.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $103.99 and $122.18, with an estimated average price of $112.86.Sold Out: National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in National Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $39.43 and $90.76, with an estimated average price of $52.04.Sold Out: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The sale prices were between $65.66 and $91.15, with an estimated average price of $78.61.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $50.61 and $83.99, with an estimated average price of $67.68.
