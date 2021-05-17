Logo
Snow Capital Curbs PNC Financial, Exits AECOM

Firm's largest sales of the 1st quarter

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Richard Snow (Trades, Portfolio)'s Snow Capital Management sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

PNC Financial Services Group

The firm's PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (

PNC, Financial) position was reduced by 97.11%, impacting the portfolio by -1.46%.

1393197606905098240.png

The company, which provides retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, has a market cap of $83.28 billion and an enterprise value of $22.72 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 24.13% and return on assets of 2.81% are outperforming 95% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 2.83.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.43% of outstanding shares, followed by the

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.

AECOM

Snow Capital closed out of its position in AECOM (

ACM, Financial), impacting the portfolio by -1.26%.

1393197658637643776.png

The engineering, construction and management services supplier has a market cap of $9.93 billion and an enterprise value of $11.82 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -2.31% and return on assets of -0.59% are underperforming 77% of companies in the construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.44 is below the industry median of 0.7.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 14.99% of outstanding shares, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 5.08% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.23%.

JPMorgan

The firm reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (

JPM, Financial) by 24.03%. The trade had an impact of -0.99% on the portfolio.

1393197725301911552.png

The U.S. financial institution has a market cap of $488.88 billion and an enterprise value of $274.69 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.31% and return on assets of 1.22% are outperforming 74% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.53.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management with 0.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 0.40% and

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%.

International Paper

The firm trimmed the International Paper Co. (

IP, Financial) holding by 44.41%, impacting the portfolio by -0.95%.

1393197783804063744.png

The company, which manufactures packaging products and printing paper, has a market cap of $24.49 billion and an enterprise value of $33.44 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.27% is outperforming 74% of companies in the packaging and containers industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.39.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Hotchkis & Wiley with 1.56% of outstanding shares, the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund with 1.49% and Pioneer Investments with 0.28%.

Whirlpool

Snow Capital exited its position in Whirlpool Corp. (

WHR, Financial), impacting the portfolio by -0.92%.

1393197842327187456.png

The company, which manufactures home appliances and related products, has a market cap of $15.42 billion and an enterprise value of $20.01 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 38.98% and return on assets of 6.87% are outperforming 69% of companies in the furnishings, fixtures and appliances industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.4.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management with 9.47% of outstanding shares, followed by

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.43%.

Target

The firm closed the position in Target Corp. (

TGT, Financial), impacting the portfolio by -0.87%.

1393197906009305088.png

The U.S. general merchandise retailer has a market cap of $103.80 billion and an enterprise value of $110.40 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 34.48% and return on assets of 9.2% are outperforming 87% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.56.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 0.72% of outstanding shares,

Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% and Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

