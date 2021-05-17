Caxton Corp Buys Savara Inc, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ares Acquisition Corp, Sells XL Fleet Corp, CTI BioPharma Corp, Sierra Oncology Inc

New Purchases: SVRA, AAC.U, AJAX, MRAC, ONCS, SRNGU, ALDX, BOAS.U, GMIIU, SVFA, FTOC, HEC, ISOS.U, PICC.U, RTP, RMGCU, DGNR, VGAC,

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Caxton Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Savara Inc, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ares Acquisition Corp, Ajax I, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp, sells XL Fleet Corp, CTI BioPharma Corp, Sierra Oncology Inc, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp, MEI Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caxton Corp. As of 2021Q1, Caxton Corp owns 56 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) - 2,122,991 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) - 8,083,442 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) - 2,114,840 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Savara Inc (SVRA) - 5,752,215 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. New Position SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) - 1,407,886 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Savara Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.17 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.71. The stock is now traded at around $1.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 5,752,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 108,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp initiated holding in OncoSec Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 115,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $5.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,430,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 71.51%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 60.10%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 59.49%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $244.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 69.86%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $375.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Caxton Corp sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

Caxton Corp sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.76.

Caxton Corp sold out a holding in MEI Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.73 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.5.