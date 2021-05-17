Caxton Corp Buys Savara Inc, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ares Acquisition Corp, Sells XL Fleet Corp, CTI BioPharma Corp, Sierra Oncology Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Caxton Corp Buys Savara Inc, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ares Acquisition Corp, Sells XL Fleet Corp, CTI BioPharma Corp, Sierra Oncology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Caxton Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Savara Inc, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ares Acquisition Corp, Ajax I, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp, sells XL Fleet Corp, CTI BioPharma Corp, Sierra Oncology Inc, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp, MEI Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caxton Corp. As of 2021Q1, Caxton Corp owns 56 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAXTON CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caxton+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAXTON CORP
  1. Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) - 2,122,991 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio.
  2. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) - 8,083,442 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  3. Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) - 2,114,840 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio.
  4. Savara Inc (SVRA) - 5,752,215 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) - 1,407,886 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
New Purchase: Savara Inc (SVRA)

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Savara Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.17 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.71. The stock is now traded at around $1.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 5,752,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 108,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRAC)

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS)

Caxton Corp initiated holding in OncoSec Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 115,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Caxton Corp initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $5.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,430,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 71.51%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 60.10%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 59.49%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $244.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 69.86%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $375.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Caxton Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: XL Fleet Corp (XL)

Caxton Corp sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58.

Sold Out: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRACU)

Caxton Corp sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.76.

Sold Out: MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)

Caxton Corp sold out a holding in MEI Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.73 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAXTON CORP. Also check out:

1. CAXTON CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAXTON CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAXTON CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAXTON CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider