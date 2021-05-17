Caxton Corp Buys Savara Inc, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ares Acquisition Corp, Sells XL Fleet Corp, CTI BioPharma Corp, Sierra Oncology Inc

- New Purchases: SVRA, AAC.U, AJAX, MRAC, ONCS, SRNGU, ALDX, BOAS.U, GMIIU, SVFA, FTOC, HEC, ISOS.U, PICC.U, RTP, RMGCU, DGNR, VGAC,
- Added Positions: KALA, FB, WHR, V, SPGI, MA, GOOG, MDLZ, AMT, TDG, MCO, MSFT, CHTR, INTU, FICO, EIGR, NFLX, CRM, DIS, CVNA, PYPL, CDLX, ISEE,
- Reduced Positions: CTIC, SRRA, SCYX, BTWN, PTMN,
- Sold Out: XL, MRACU, MEIP,
- Molecular Templates Inc (MTEM) - 2,122,991 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio.
- Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (SBBP) - 8,083,442 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) - 2,114,840 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio.
- Savara Inc (SVRA) - 5,752,215 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) - 1,407,886 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
Caxton Corp initiated holding in Savara Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.17 and $2.33, with an estimated average price of $1.71. The stock is now traded at around $1.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.34%. The holding were 5,752,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)
Caxton Corp initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.79, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)
Caxton Corp initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.65. The stock is now traded at around $9.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 108,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRAC)
Caxton Corp initiated holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10.87, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 105,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: OncoSec Medical Inc (ONCS)
Caxton Corp initiated holding in OncoSec Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 115,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Caxton Corp initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA)
Caxton Corp added to a holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $7.83. The stock is now traded at around $5.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,430,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Caxton Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 71.51%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Caxton Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 60.10%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Caxton Corp added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 59.49%. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $244.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Caxton Corp added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 69.86%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $375.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Caxton Corp added to a holding in Visa Inc by 62.22%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: XL Fleet Corp (XL)
Caxton Corp sold out a holding in XL Fleet Corp. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58.Sold Out: Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (MRACU)
Caxton Corp sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.76.Sold Out: MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP)
Caxton Corp sold out a holding in MEI Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.73 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.5.
