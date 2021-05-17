Broderick Brian C Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: GBTC, COP, HIG, IFF,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Broderick Brian C Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, ConocoPhillips, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Broderick Brian C. As of 2021Q1, Broderick Brian C owns 74 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Broderick Brian C's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/broderick+brian+c/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,691 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,990 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 63,266 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 39,883 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 102,923 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broderick Brian C initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 343.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broderick Brian C added to a holding in Nike Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $136.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Broderick Brian C sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.64.