Atreides Management, LP Buys Twitter Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, LendingTree Inc, Snap Inc

New Purchases: TWTR, AMD, TJX, WIX, W, TPR, EA, FL, IIVI, NTNX, PLNT, MGM, ACVA, INTC, TRIP, BIGC, LAMR, DRI, PSFE,

TWTR, AMD, TJX, WIX, W, TPR, EA, FL, IIVI, NTNX, PLNT, MGM, ACVA, INTC, TRIP, BIGC, LAMR, DRI, PSFE, Added Positions: AEO, Z, DKS, FTCH, SQ, TGT, LYFT, CARG, MU, DIS, TWLO, DISH, PAGS, DT, WYNN, ZEN, UBER, RDFN, DECK,

AEO, Z, DKS, FTCH, SQ, TGT, LYFT, CARG, MU, DIS, TWLO, DISH, PAGS, DT, WYNN, ZEN, UBER, RDFN, DECK, Reduced Positions: ATVI, ROKU, PAR, MAR, SAM, RVLV,

ATVI, ROKU, PAR, MAR, SAM, RVLV, Sold Out: FISV, TREE, SNAP, PINS, WH, RSI, NET, ANF,

Investment company Atreides Management, LP Current Portfolio ) buys Twitter Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, TJX Inc, Wix.com, Wayfair Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, LendingTree Inc, Snap Inc, Pinterest Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atreides Management, LP. As of 2021Q1, Atreides Management, LP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atreides Management, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atreides+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,700,000 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,500,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 4,705,400 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 3,027,900 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. New Position American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 6,792,531 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.72%

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 4,705,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $75.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 3,027,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,478,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $230.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 336,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $308.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 273,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,998,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 68.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 6,792,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 127.77%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $111.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 951,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 51.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,502,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 346.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,461,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 169.95%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 391,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Target Corp by 52.06%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 673,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79.

Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27.