Atreides Management, LP Buys Twitter Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, LendingTree Inc, Snap Inc

- New Purchases: TWTR, AMD, TJX, WIX, W, TPR, EA, FL, IIVI, NTNX, PLNT, MGM, ACVA, INTC, TRIP, BIGC, LAMR, DRI, PSFE,
- Added Positions: AEO, Z, DKS, FTCH, SQ, TGT, LYFT, CARG, MU, DIS, TWLO, DISH, PAGS, DT, WYNN, ZEN, UBER, RDFN, DECK,
- Reduced Positions: ATVI, ROKU, PAR, MAR, SAM, RVLV,
- Sold Out: FISV, TREE, SNAP, PINS, WH, RSI, NET, ANF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Atreides Management, LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,700,000 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,500,000 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio.
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 4,705,400 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 3,027,900 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 6,792,531 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.72%
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 4,705,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $75.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 3,027,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $71.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,478,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $230.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 336,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wayfair Inc (W)
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.46 and $345.47, with an estimated average price of $295.04. The stock is now traded at around $308.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 273,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Atreides Management, LP initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,998,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc by 68.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 6,792,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 127.77%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $111.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 951,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 51.50%. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 2,502,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 346.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,461,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 169.95%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $206.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 391,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Atreides Management, LP added to a holding in Target Corp by 52.06%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $207.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 673,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $204.68 and $353.34, with an estimated average price of $285.69.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $57.34 and $71.36, with an estimated average price of $63.79.Sold Out: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
Atreides Management, LP sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.27.
