Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Gold Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Investment company Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Gold Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 98,033 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 12,887 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.97% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 17,244 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.52% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,483 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.02% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 2,743 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.38%

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 9,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $73.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.