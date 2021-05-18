Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, Renaissance IPO ETF, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, iShares Gold Trust, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

- New Purchases: KRE,
- Added Positions: TAN, IPO, FINX,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, IAU, ARKG, QQQ, SOXX, PALL,
- Sold Out: AAPL, YETI, LOGI, AMZN, COOP, FNV, SCHG, FCX, HOLX, BRK.B, VUG, UFPI, TSLA, USFR, RSP, ANGL, NFLX,
For the details of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legend+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 98,033 shares, 14.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 12,887 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.97%
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 17,244 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.52%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,483 shares, 13.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.02%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 2,743 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.38%
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 9,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $73.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.09 and $78.04, with an estimated average price of $71.26.Sold Out: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $91.15 and $118.63, with an estimated average price of $105.42.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.23 and $36.93, with an estimated average price of $31.56.Sold Out: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The sale prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legend Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legend Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment