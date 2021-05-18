Six Columns Capital, Lp Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Nike Inc

- New Purchases: EL, IHRT, CZR, NWSA, BLMN, RCII, CAL, AAP, CHEF, ELY, DG, DBI, TRI, IAA,
- Added Positions: WYNN, TPR, MTCH,
- Reduced Positions: TPX, AMZN, CPRI, EXPE, IGT, LAD, RH, LB, ASO,
- Sold Out: MELI, CHTR, NKE, SE, LVS, HAS, DRI, PINS, V, SNAP, CPRT, BFT, GPI, FWONK, HGV, SIX,
For the details of SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio.
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 200,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
- Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 240,000 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio.
- RH (RH) - 45,000 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
- Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 550,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.22%
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 753,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $101.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 473,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 580.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 54,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.
