Six Columns Capital, Lp Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Nike Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Six Columns Capital, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys The Estee Lauder Inc, iHeartMedia Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, News Corp, Bloomin Brands Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Nike Inc, Sea, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Six Columns Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Six Columns Capital, Lp owns 44 stocks with a total value of $560 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/six+columns+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 200,000 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. Match Group Inc (MTCH) - 240,000 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio.
  4. RH (RH) - 45,000 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
  5. Tapestry Inc (TPR) - 550,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.22%
New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $296.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in iHeartMedia Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $15.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 753,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $101.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 473,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Six Columns Capital, Lp initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $52.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 580.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 54,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Six Columns Capital, Lp added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Six Columns Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP. Also check out:

1. SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SIX COLUMNS CAPITAL, LP keeps buying
