Ursa Fund Management, LLC Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, GigCapital3 Inc, Forum Merger III Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ursa Fund Management, LLC Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, GigCapital3 Inc, Forum Merger III Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ursa Fund Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Brookfield Property Partners LP, East Stone Acquisition Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, GigCapital3 Inc, Forum Merger III Corp, INSU Acquisition Corp II, Opendoor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ursa Fund Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ursa Fund Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ursa Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ursa+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ursa Fund Management, LLC
  1. Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 1,097,743 shares, 27.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 1,097,743 shares, 27.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 1,146,800 shares, 24.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 1,146,800 shares, 24.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 70,750 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.89%. The holding were 1,097,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.89%. The holding were 1,097,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.77%. The holding were 70,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: East Stone Acquisition Corp (ESSC)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 96,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 41,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 203.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Sold Out: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Sold Out: GigCapital3 Inc (GIK)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital3 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.45.

Sold Out: INSU Acquisition Corp II (INAQ)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in INSU Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $16.51.

Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Sold Out: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ursa Fund Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ursa Fund Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ursa Fund Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ursa Fund Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ursa Fund Management, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider