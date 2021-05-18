Ursa Fund Management, LLC Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, GigCapital3 Inc, Forum Merger III Corp

- New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, WLTW, BPY, ESSC, DNP,
- Added Positions: CHPT,
- Sold Out: DD, GIK, FIII, INAQ, OPEN, RIDE,
For the details of Ursa Fund Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ursa+fund+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ursa Fund Management, LLC
- Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 1,097,743 shares, 27.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 1,146,800 shares, 24.42% of the total portfolio.
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 70,750 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.89%. The holding were 1,097,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.77%. The holding were 70,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.77%. The holding were 70,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: East Stone Acquisition Corp (ESSC)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 96,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 41,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 203.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.Sold Out: Forum Merger III Corp (FIII)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.73.Sold Out: GigCapital3 Inc (GIK)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital3 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.45.Sold Out: INSU Acquisition Corp II (INAQ)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in INSU Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $16.51.Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4.Sold Out: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)
Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07.
