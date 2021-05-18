Ursa Fund Management, LLC Buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, GigCapital3 Inc, Forum Merger III Corp

New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, WLTW, BPY, ESSC, DNP,

Investment company Ursa Fund Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Brookfield Property Partners LP, East Stone Acquisition Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, GigCapital3 Inc, Forum Merger III Corp, INSU Acquisition Corp II, Opendoor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ursa Fund Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ursa Fund Management, LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tilray Inc (TLRY) - 1,146,800 shares, 24.42% of the total portfolio. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 70,750 shares, 18.77% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.89%. The holding were 1,097,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.77%. The holding were 70,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $18.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in East Stone Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 96,191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 41,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 203.36%. The purchase prices were between $20.21 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 21,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Forum Merger III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $11.73.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in GigCapital3 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.45.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in INSU Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $19.04, with an estimated average price of $16.51.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Ursa Fund Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $21.07.