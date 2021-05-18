Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Sientra Inc, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, SelectQuote Inc

New Purchases: SIEN, INSE, CZR, PLAY, OIH, SCS, ORGO, COVAU, AGAC.U, BRPMU, CFVIU,

SIEN, INSE, CZR, PLAY, OIH, SCS, ORGO, COVAU, AGAC.U, BRPMU, CFVIU, Added Positions: POOL, MLHR, LOPE,

POOL, MLHR, LOPE, Reduced Positions: FIVN, SLQT, INMD, EHTH, AMZN, NXST, SIMO, PJT, KIDS, MSFT, FNKO, PGNY, OSIS, EEFT, BLDR, AMT,

FIVN, SLQT, INMD, EHTH, AMZN, NXST, SIMO, PJT, KIDS, MSFT, FNKO, PGNY, OSIS, EEFT, BLDR, AMT, Sold Out: OMF, GDOT, SIBN,

Investment company Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sientra Inc, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells Five9 Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, SelectQuote Inc, InMode, eHealth Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospect+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 244,775 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 137,840 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.73% Pool Corp (POOL) - 51,150 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 66,445 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Herman Miller Inc (MLHR) - 342,150 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sientra Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $6.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 971,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $6 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 690,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 51,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 76,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $220.627800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 230,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77.