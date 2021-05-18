Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Sientra Inc, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, SelectQuote Inc

- New Purchases: SIEN, INSE, CZR, PLAY, OIH, SCS, ORGO, COVAU, AGAC.U, BRPMU, CFVIU,
- Added Positions: POOL, MLHR, LOPE,
- Reduced Positions: FIVN, SLQT, INMD, EHTH, AMZN, NXST, SIMO, PJT, KIDS, MSFT, FNKO, PGNY, OSIS, EEFT, BLDR, AMT,
- Sold Out: OMF, GDOT, SIBN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC
- Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 244,775 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 137,840 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.73%
- Pool Corp (POOL) - 51,150 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 66,445 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Herman Miller Inc (MLHR) - 342,150 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sientra Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $6.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 971,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $6 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 690,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 51,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 76,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $220.627800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Steelcase Inc (SCS)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 230,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65.Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)
Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77.
