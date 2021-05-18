Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Sientra Inc, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, SelectQuote Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Sientra Inc, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Five9 Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, SelectQuote Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sientra Inc, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, sells Five9 Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, SelectQuote Inc, InMode, eHealth Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospect+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 244,775 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75%
  2. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 137,840 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.73%
  3. Pool Corp (POOL) - 51,150 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.94%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 66,445 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  5. Herman Miller Inc (MLHR) - 342,150 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.50%
New Purchase: Sientra Inc (SIEN)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sientra Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $6.41. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 971,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $6 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 690,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.86. The stock is now traded at around $100.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 51,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $49.1, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 76,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $220.627800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 230,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.55 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

Sold Out: Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $45.78 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Sold Out: SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SI-BONE Inc. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider