Hound Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, RH, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Workday Inc, EchoStar Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Hound Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, RH, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Workday Inc, EchoStar Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Zuora Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hound Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hound Partners, LLC owns 224 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hound Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hound+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 722,480 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 815,620 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.23% Facebook Inc (FB) - 381,883 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.74% Kirby Corp (KEX) - 1,846,003 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64% Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 1,857,215 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $378.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.66%. The holding were 722,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $628.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 90,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 202,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $234.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 163,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $21.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,476,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $31.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 653,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 107.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $148.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 815,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 107.49%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $213.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 373,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.74%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $309.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 381,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 29.67%. The purchase prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07. The stock is now traded at around $590.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 148,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $242.75 and $290.19, with an estimated average price of $271.62.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $20.93 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $23.92.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.74.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.56.