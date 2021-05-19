Puzo Michael J Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells 3M Co, Chubb, Ormat Technologies Inc

New Purchases: EOG, AXP,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Puzo Michael J Current Portfolio ) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, EOG Resources Inc, American Express Co, sells 3M Co, Chubb, Ormat Technologies Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Puzo Michael J. As of 2021Q1, Puzo Michael J owns 71 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,231 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,640 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 34,870 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 101,443 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 67,728 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 256.41%. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Nike Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 60.41%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32.

Puzo Michael J reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 27.41%. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Puzo Michael J still held 19,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Puzo Michael J reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 25.84%. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Puzo Michael J still held 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.