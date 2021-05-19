Logo
Puzo Michael J Buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells 3M Co, Chubb, Ormat Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Puzo Michael J (Current Portfolio) buys Koninklijke DSM NV, Nike Inc, Honeywell International Inc, EOG Resources Inc, American Express Co, sells 3M Co, Chubb, Ormat Technologies Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Puzo Michael J. As of 2021Q1, Puzo Michael J owns 71 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUZO MICHAEL J's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/puzo+michael+j/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PUZO MICHAEL J
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,231 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,640 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 34,870 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 101,443 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 67,728 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $82.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Puzo Michael J initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY)

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Koninklijke DSM NV by 256.41%. The purchase prices were between $41.38 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Nike Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $135.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Puzo Michael J added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 60.41%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $222.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18.

Sold Out: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Puzo Michael J sold out a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $126.02, with an estimated average price of $99.32.

Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)

Puzo Michael J reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 27.41%. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Puzo Michael J still held 19,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Puzo Michael J reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 25.84%. The sale prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Puzo Michael J still held 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of PUZO MICHAEL J. Also check out:

1. PUZO MICHAEL J's Undervalued Stocks
2. PUZO MICHAEL J's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PUZO MICHAEL J's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PUZO MICHAEL J keeps buying
