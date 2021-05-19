Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc Buys Repay Holdings Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Sells Signature Bank, WSFS Financial Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc

- New Purchases: RPAY, SBAC, BANC, BILL, FTIV, PAYA, PSFE,
- Added Positions: CCI, EPAY, MA, PLD, CONE, LEVL, TRNO, UMPQ, REXR, SLCT, FVCB, ORRF, SPFI,
- Reduced Positions: SBNY, WSFS, VBTX, IBTX, UVSP, CB, FMBI, BY, VLY, FIS, ESS, ALRS, OCFC, ZION, GPN, BAM, CLNY, HBT, QCRH, OBNK, CNOB, MAA, BFST, IIIV, BRBS,
- Sold Out: EBC, FRME, AVB, BAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 256,501 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.43%
- OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 1,860,464 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 780,077 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
- Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) - 1,584,938 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 233,514 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 1,033,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $291.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 39,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Banc of California Inc (BANC)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Banc of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.01 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 474,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 55,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FinTech Acquisition Corp IV (FTIV)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 629,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 602,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 1391.94%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 94,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 64.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.4 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $48.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 389,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 967.46%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 111.53%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 82,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 257,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Level One Bancorp Inc (LEVL)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Level One Bancorp Inc by 58.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.6 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 344,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37.Sold Out: First Merchants Corp (FRME)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $37 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $43.07.Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.
