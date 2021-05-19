Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc Buys Repay Holdings Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Sells Signature Bank, WSFS Financial Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc

New Purchases: RPAY, SBAC, BANC, BILL, FTIV, PAYA, PSFE,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Repay Holdings Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Banc of California Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, sells Signature Bank, WSFS Financial Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Veritex Holdings Inc, Independent Bank Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $809 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Signature Bank (SBNY) - 256,501 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.43% OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 1,860,464 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 780,077 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) - 1,584,938 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 233,514 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 1,033,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $291.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 39,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Banc of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.01 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 474,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 55,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 629,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 602,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 1391.94%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 94,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 64.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.4 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $48.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 389,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 967.46%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 111.53%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 82,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 257,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Level One Bancorp Inc by 58.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.6 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 344,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $37 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.