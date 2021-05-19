Logo
Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc Buys Repay Holdings Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Sells Signature Bank, WSFS Financial Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Repay Holdings Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Banc of California Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, sells Signature Bank, WSFS Financial Corp, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Veritex Holdings Inc, Independent Bank Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q1, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $809 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/endeavour+capital+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC
  1. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 256,501 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.43%
  2. OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) - 1,860,464 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 780,077 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
  4. Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) - 1,584,938 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%
  5. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 233,514 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.32%
New Purchase: Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.57 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 1,033,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.92 and $282.57, with an estimated average price of $264.91. The stock is now traded at around $291.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 39,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Banc of California Inc (BANC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Banc of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.01 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $18.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 474,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 55,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FinTech Acquisition Corp IV (FTIV)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 629,689 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 602,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 1391.94%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $182.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 94,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 64.77%. The purchase prices were between $43.4 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $48.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 389,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 967.46%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 17,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 111.53%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $114.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 82,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 257,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Level One Bancorp Inc (LEVL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc added to a holding in Level One Bancorp Inc by 58.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.6 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $27.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 344,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37.

Sold Out: First Merchants Corp (FRME)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in First Merchants Corp. The sale prices were between $37 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $43.07.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.9.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying
