SB Management Ltd Buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company SB Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Sana Biotechnology Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, Compute Health Acquisition Corp, CM Life Sciences II Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Netflix Inc, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SB Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, SB Management Ltd owns 31 stocks with a total value of $15.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SB Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sb+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,007,382 shares, 40.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.49% Facebook Inc (FB) - 10,802,959 shares, 20.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 11,163,862 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 4,859,413 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,368,656 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.08%

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Sana Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $32.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,625,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,379,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $12.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,732,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SB Management Ltd initiated holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.