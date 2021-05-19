Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, SuRo Capital Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, GrowGeneration Corp

- New Purchases: SJIU, SSSS, TLT, CHNGU, SDS, AESC, RCLFU, PSAGU, TMKR, VERB, SHIP, ASM, PME, SLNO, SEAC, PXS, IMAC,
- Added Positions: NEN, OPHC,
- Reduced Positions: PSTH, NEEPO, INSG, CCL, MUX, SMTS, MAAC, ASAQ,
- Sold Out: NCLH, GRWG, GFLU, VLDR, VXX, BDX, PSAC, NHIC, VIH, IGAC, AHAC, ARBGU, LCY, YCBD, HSTO, CNSP, NMTR, MDGS, BHTG, BNTC, POWW, NDRA, CTXR,
For the details of Warberg Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/warberg+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Warberg Asset Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,000 shares, 52.64% of the total portfolio.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA.WS) - 1,089,676 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 26,000 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
- Carnival Corp (CCL) - 120,700 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio.
- Carnival Corp (CCL) - 119,600 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 33,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 85,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNGU)
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The AES Corp (AESC)
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: New England Realty Associates LP (NEN)
Warberg Asset Management LLC added to a holding in New England Realty Associates LP by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56.Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50.Sold Out: GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53.Sold Out: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.Sold Out: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSAC)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $13.66.
