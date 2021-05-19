Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, SuRo Capital Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, GrowGeneration Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys South Jersey Industries Inc, SuRo Capital Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, GrowGeneration Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Warberg Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys South Jersey Industries Inc, SuRo Capital Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Change Healthcare Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500, sells Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, GrowGeneration Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Velodyne Lidar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warberg Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Warberg Asset Management LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Warberg Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/warberg+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Warberg Asset Management LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 155,000 shares, 52.64% of the total portfolio.
  2. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA.WS) - 1,089,676 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 26,000 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
  4. Carnival Corp (CCL) - 120,700 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio.
  5. Carnival Corp (CCL) - 119,600 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJIU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.6 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 33,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SuRo Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.33 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 85,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNGU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The AES Corp (AESC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: New England Realty Associates LP (NEN)

Warberg Asset Management LLC added to a holding in New England Realty Associates LP by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $49.75 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $52.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56.

Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $50.

Sold Out: GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU)

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $67.37 and $81.57, with an estimated average price of $73.53.

Sold Out: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $45.6 and $84.32, with an estimated average price of $62.44.

Sold Out: Property Solutions Acquisition Corp (PSAC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $13.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Warberg Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Warberg Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Warberg Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Warberg Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Warberg Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider