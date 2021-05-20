Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, General Motors Co, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Ferrari NV, Iridium Communications Inc

New Purchases: WSC, GM, SPR, SQ, VAC, ARMK, ALB, JIH, LMACA,

Investment company Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, General Motors Co, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Square Inc, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, sells Global Payments Inc, Ferrari NV, Iridium Communications Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 121,000 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.74% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 24,500 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. APi Group Corp (APG) - 420,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.60% Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 250,000 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 34,750 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.08%

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $200.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $172.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 57,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $236.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 34,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 113,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $43.83.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.