Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, General Motors Co, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Global Payments Inc, Ferrari NV, Iridium Communications Inc

- New Purchases: WSC, GM, SPR, SQ, VAC, ARMK, ALB, JIH, LMACA,
- Added Positions: APG, WYNN, IAC, FOUR, PYPL, NUAN, VRT, APTV, FWONK, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: HLT,
- Sold Out: GPN, RACE, IRDM, SHW, ALSN, ABNB, LBRDK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP
- Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 121,000 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.74%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 24,500 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 420,000 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.60%
- Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 250,000 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 34,750 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.08%
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $28.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $200.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $188.09, with an estimated average price of $155.67. The stock is now traded at around $172.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 25,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aramark (ARMK)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aramark. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: APi Group Corp (APG)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 46.60%. The purchase prices were between $16.87 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $126.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 57,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.08%. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $236.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 34,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $244.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 113,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.Sold Out: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.78 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $43.83.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $37.69 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $41.62.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP.
1. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hickory Lane Capital Management LP keeps buying
