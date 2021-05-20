KWB Wealth Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed

New Purchases: AGGY, BRK.B, IWM, JPM, LEA, ETN, KMB, MU, ZM, CVX, IUSV, PEP,

Investment company KWB Wealth Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KWB Wealth. As of 2021Q1, KWB Wealth owns 81 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,477,895 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,494,759 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 995,794 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 849,337 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89% (MBG) - 1,288,872 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50%

KWB Wealth initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 256,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $183.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 149,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 76,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 57.05%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

KWB Wealth sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74.

KWB Wealth sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48.

KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.33%. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. KWB Wealth still held 11,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.7%. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. KWB Wealth still held 118,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.26%. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. KWB Wealth still held 51,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.14%. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. KWB Wealth still held 70,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.59%. The sale prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63. The stock is now traded at around $142.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. KWB Wealth still held 13,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.