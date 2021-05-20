KWB Wealth Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KWB Wealth Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company KWB Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KWB Wealth. As of 2021Q1, KWB Wealth owns 81 stocks with a total value of $487 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KWB Wealth's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kwb+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KWB Wealth
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,477,895 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,494,759 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 995,794 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 849,337 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89%
  5. (MBG) - 1,288,872 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 256,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $183.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

KWB Wealth added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 149,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

KWB Wealth added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 76,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

KWB Wealth added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 57.05%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

KWB Wealth added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

KWB Wealth added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

KWB Wealth added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

KWB Wealth sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

KWB Wealth sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74.

Sold Out: Nevro Corp (NVRO)

KWB Wealth sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48.

Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.33%. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. KWB Wealth still held 11,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.7%. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. KWB Wealth still held 118,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.26%. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. KWB Wealth still held 51,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.14%. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. KWB Wealth still held 70,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.59%. The sale prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63. The stock is now traded at around $142.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. KWB Wealth still held 13,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of KWB Wealth. Also check out:

1. KWB Wealth's Undervalued Stocks
2. KWB Wealth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KWB Wealth's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KWB Wealth keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider