KWB Wealth Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed

- New Purchases: AGGY, BRK.B, IWM, JPM, LEA, ETN, KMB, MU, ZM, CVX, IUSV, PEP,
- Added Positions: SPLG, SPEM, SPAB, MBG, SPDW, SLYG, SPMD, SPYV, SPSM, MDYG, XLRE, BNDX, PRF, MCD, SPHY, PYPL, CRM, MSFT, WMT, COST, AXP, Z, V, WM, ABT, PG, PZZA, PANW, NKE, JNJ, A, PAA, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, IEMG, SPYG, VMBS, VOO, IVV, IEFA, VOOV, IJH, IJR, BSV, VNQ, IUSG, RSP, EIX, VSS, VUG, VXF, DAL, VOOG, TSLA, NAC, HYG, GSLC, BA, IVW,
- Sold Out: MRK, NVRO, ANGL,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,477,895 shares, 14.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,494,759 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 995,794 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 849,337 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.89%
- (MBG) - 1,288,872 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50%
KWB Wealth initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 256,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
KWB Wealth initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
KWB Wealth initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $217.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
KWB Wealth initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)
KWB Wealth initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $194.2, with an estimated average price of $168.27. The stock is now traded at around $183.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
KWB Wealth initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
KWB Wealth added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 149,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
KWB Wealth added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 76,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
KWB Wealth added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 57.05%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
KWB Wealth added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 34.51%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $221.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
KWB Wealth added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.07%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $141.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
KWB Wealth added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
KWB Wealth sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
KWB Wealth sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.09 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.74.Sold Out: Nevro Corp (NVRO)
KWB Wealth sold out a holding in Nevro Corp. The sale prices were between $132.81 and $182.18, with an estimated average price of $163.48.Reduced: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.33%. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. KWB Wealth still held 11,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.7%. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. KWB Wealth still held 118,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.26%. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. KWB Wealth still held 51,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.14%. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. KWB Wealth still held 70,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
KWB Wealth reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.59%. The sale prices were between $121.21 and $137.54, with an estimated average price of $129.63. The stock is now traded at around $142.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. KWB Wealth still held 13,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.
