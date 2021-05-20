Tlwm Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Newmont Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: SPSM, J, FITB, CRS, ZM, COP,
- Added Positions: QQQ, BSCL, BSCM, AMZN, V, UNH, MSFT, LOW, JPM, HON, FB, GOOGL, DIS, AMGN, CVX, BAC, AAPL, MDT, WYNN, WMT, CRM, RSG, NICE, MS, ADI, MRK, EBS, MCD, LULU, STZ, ICLR, EMN, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IWV, ACWX, TSLA,
- Sold Out: USMV, NEM, LMT, DUK, LGLV,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 125,255 shares, 23.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 207,633 shares, 23.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 452,209 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 702,066 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.58%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 668,706 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
Tlwm initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 174,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
Tlwm initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Tlwm initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)
Tlwm initiated holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Tlwm initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.392000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Tlwm initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Tlwm added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 3473.70%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 39,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Tlwm sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Tlwm sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Tlwm sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Tlwm sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.Sold Out: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)
Tlwm sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53.
