Tlwm Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Newmont Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tlwm (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Carpenter Technology Corp, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Newmont Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Duke Energy Corp, SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tlwm. As of 2021Q1, Tlwm owns 51 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TLWM's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tlwm/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TLWM
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 125,255 shares, 23.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
  2. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 207,633 shares, 23.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 452,209 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 702,066 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.58%
  5. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 668,706 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Tlwm initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.34 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 174,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Tlwm initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $136.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Tlwm initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 17,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

Tlwm initiated holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $37.95. The stock is now traded at around $43.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Tlwm initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $322.392000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Tlwm initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Tlwm added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 3473.70%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $326.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 39,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Tlwm sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Tlwm sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Tlwm sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Tlwm sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Sold Out: SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV)

Tlwm sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of TLWM. Also check out:

1. TLWM's Undervalued Stocks
2. TLWM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TLWM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TLWM keeps buying
