Bluesphere Advisors, LLC Buys iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Investment company Bluesphere Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bluesphere Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bluesphere Advisors, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 49,453 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.01% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 20,342 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,107 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.99% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 29,846 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.28% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 22,855 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.954100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $161.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.389600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.35 and $202.07, with an estimated average price of $181.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $225.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.38%. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $45.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 77,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.80%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 9,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 47,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc by 74.64%. The purchase prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88. The stock is now traded at around $84.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 17,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 182.97%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.819900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 75.34%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.

Bluesphere Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.