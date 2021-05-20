Logo
Glenview Capital Management Buys Cigna Corp, Facebook Inc, McKesson Corp, Sells Tenet Healthcare Corp, Lyft Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Glenview Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, Facebook Inc, McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Butterfly Network Inc, sells Tenet Healthcare Corp, Lyft Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Expedia Group Inc, Meritor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Glenview Capital Management owns 63 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Larry Robbins 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/larry+robbins/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Larry Robbins
  1. Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 13,725,320 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.83%
  2. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 15,613,090 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
  3. Cigna Corp (CI) - 1,858,867 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.11%
  4. McKesson Corp (MCK) - 1,760,705 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.79%
  5. DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 10,582,485 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)


Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $10.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 4,774,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)


Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,367,451 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)


Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,289,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)


Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 252,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Longview Acquisition Corp II (LGV.U)


Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Longview Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)


Glenview Capital Management initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,185,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 48.11%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $260.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 1,858,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 5030.97%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 491,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 50.79%. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.52. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,760,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 107.22%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $120.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,814,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 132.09%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2306.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 65,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Glenview Capital Management added to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,159,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.

Sold Out: PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Glenview Capital Management sold out a holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7.

Reduced: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 24.83%. The sale prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.15%. Glenview Capital Management still held 13,725,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Glenview Capital Management reduced to a holding in Lyft Inc by 77.44%. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Glenview Capital Management still held 465,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Larry Robbins. Also check out:


1. Larry Robbins's Undervalued Stocks

2. Larry Robbins's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Larry Robbins's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Larry Robbins keeps buying
insider

insider