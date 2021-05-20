Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Apple Inc, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc, Sells Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

New Purchases: CVS, T, CSCO, PG, VLO, MO, CVX, PEP, WFC, USCR, TOTL, GOOGL, CDW, TFX, NBSE, CFRX,

CVS, T, CSCO, PG, VLO, MO, CVX, PEP, WFC, USCR, TOTL, GOOGL, CDW, TFX, NBSE, CFRX, Added Positions: GDX, SCHM, AAPL, LMPX, DIS, SUSB, SPYG, MSFT, AMZN, XHB, GVI, SPYV, CWI, MRK, VZ, PFE, JNJ, BAC, VTI, V, HD, SUSA, MMU, TSLA, ABBV, FIS, JPM, XOM, SPY, GOOG, FISV, ESGD, FB, CRM, GPN, UBER, TJX, ABT, STE,

GDX, SCHM, AAPL, LMPX, DIS, SUSB, SPYG, MSFT, AMZN, XHB, GVI, SPYV, CWI, MRK, VZ, PFE, JNJ, BAC, VTI, V, HD, SUSA, MMU, TSLA, ABBV, FIS, JPM, XOM, SPY, GOOG, FISV, ESGD, FB, CRM, GPN, UBER, TJX, ABT, STE, Reduced Positions: FFA, TMO, CMCSA, NZF, USB, DSM, ADBE, NVDA, QCOM, TSM, WTM, ZTS, PYPL,

FFA, TMO, CMCSA, NZF, USB, DSM, ADBE, NVDA, QCOM, TSM, WTM, ZTS, PYPL, Sold Out: NFJ, DSU, ISD, AMGN, LULU, MELI, UPS, AMC,

Investment company Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Apple Inc, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, CVS Health Corp, sells Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc, PGIM High Yield Fund Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opal+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 168,480 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 138,870 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 148,842 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,844 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,678 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49%

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 148,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 20,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LMP Automotive Holdings Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $21.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 52.35%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.72.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.71, with an estimated average price of $15.36.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.