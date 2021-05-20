Logo
Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Apple Inc, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc, Sells Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Apple Inc, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, CVS Health Corp, sells Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund, Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc, PGIM High Yield Fund Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opal+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 168,480 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 138,870 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%
  3. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 148,842 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.55%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,844 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,678 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49%
New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $138.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 148,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 20,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LMP Automotive Holdings Inc (LMPX)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in LMP Automotive Holdings Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $21.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 52.35%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $171.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 34.42%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,026 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.72.

Sold Out: PGIM High Yield Fund Inc (ISD)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PGIM High Yield Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.71, with an estimated average price of $15.36.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Opal Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69.



Author's Avatar

insider