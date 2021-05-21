Logo
WNY Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WNY Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WNY Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WNY Asset Management, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WNY Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wny+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WNY Asset Management, LLC
  1. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 209,731 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  2. Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) - 163,688 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  3. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 174,156 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 263,561 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 134,175 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.71%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 174,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 263,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.174100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 69,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 27,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 513.31%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 80,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 134,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 243.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 76,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 261.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 132.62%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 84.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Sold Out: Microvision Inc (MVIS)

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microvision Inc. The sale prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of WNY Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. WNY Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WNY Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WNY Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WNY Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
