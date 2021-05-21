WNY Asset Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: MGV, FLOT, SCHA, EFG, XLI, VTV, VOD, XPER, XLB, AOD, QCOM, LLY, GILD, BABA, VTIP, IJS, IJJ, QQQ, WBA, KMB, CRM, V, JD, NGG, MGPI, ING, XLF, NVDA, RTX, IJH, SAR, SCHW, DOW, IJR, MOAT, HSBC, SLV, IBB, IYG, GIS, COKE, BA, IGR,

Investment company WNY Asset Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WNY Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, WNY Asset Management, LLC owns 130 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 209,731 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) - 163,688 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 174,156 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 263,561 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 134,175 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.71%

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 174,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 263,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $101.174100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 69,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 27,927 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $140.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 513.31%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $143.520400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 80,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $88.45 and $102.07, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 134,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 243.08%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 76,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 261.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 25,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 132.62%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $288.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 84.09%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 35,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF. The sale prices were between $164.9 and $181.32, with an estimated average price of $175.16.

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $129.73 and $132.69, with an estimated average price of $131.31.

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

WNY Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Microvision Inc. The sale prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66.