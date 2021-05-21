Jana Partners' Top 5 Trades in the 1st Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jana Partners' Top 5 Trades in the 1st Quarter

Event-driven firm's top sells include acquired company Perspecta

Author's Avatar
James Li
May 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, disclosed this week that its top five trades during the first quarter included the reduction in its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (PRSP, Financial) and Encompass Health Corp. (EHC, Financial), the closure of its position in Bloomin Brands Inc. (BLMN, Financial) and boosts to its stakes in Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS, Financial) and Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH, Financial).

Founded in 2001 by Barry Rosenstein, Jana takes both long and short positions in debt and equity securities. The firm applies a fundamental value discipline to identify undervalued companies in which event-driven catalysts can unlock shareholder value.

1395767114681307136.png

As of March 31, the firm's $1.48 billion equity portfolio contains eight stocks, with two new positions and a turnover ratio of 20%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are consumer defensive, health care and technology, representing 42.16%, 29.01% and 15.28% of the equity portfolio.

1395767727326515200.png

Perspecta

Jana disclosed a holding of 7,800,242 shares of Perspecta (

PRSP, Financial), down 48.97% from the December 2020 quarter holding of 15,286,875 shares. The stock ceased trading following the company's merger with private equity firm Veritas Capital's Peraton on May 6.

1395770616719626240.png

According to Peraton's website, the acquisition of the Chantilly, Virginia-based information technology company establishes the Herndon, Virginia-based company as a major mission capacity integrator and transformative enterprise information technology provider. The acquisition follows Peraton's merger earlier this year with Northrop Grumman's (NOC) integrated mission support and information technology solutions business.

Encompass Health

Jana sold 889,854 shares of Encompass Health (

EHC, Financial), axing 34.32% of the position and 4.98% of the portfolio. Shares averaged $81.98 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.16.

1395810449814999040.png

GuruFocus ranks the Birmingham, Alabama-based health care provider's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include an operating margin and a return on equity that outperform over 80% of global competitors. Additionally, the website gives Encompass Health the business predictability rank of four stars.

1395813046894481408.png

Other gurus with holdings in Encompass Health include

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management.

1395813818851938304.png

Bloomin Brands

Jana sold 4,001,336 shares of Blooming Brands (

BLMN, Financial), freeing up 5.26% of its equity portfolio. Shares averaged $24.20 during the first quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.87.

1395814035609374720.png

GuruFocus ranks the Tampa, Florida-based casual restaurant operator's financial strength rank of 3 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 3, a weak Altman Z-score of 0.78 and debt ratios that underperform over 85% of global competitors.

1395834164321734656.png

Treehouse Foods

Jana purchased 2,118,801 shares of Treehouse Foods (

THS, Financial), boosting the stake 104.16% and the equity portfolio 7.46%. Shares averaged $47.33 during the first quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.06.

1395836505498341376.png

GuruFocus ranks the Oak Brook, Illinois-based consumer packaged food company's financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the company has a solid Piotroski F-score of 6, Treehouse Foods has a weak Altman Z-score of 1.49 and interest coverage and debt ratios that underperform more than 77% of global competitors.

1395842671917944832.png

Laboratory Corp of America

Jana purchased 327,927 shares of Laboratory Corp of America (

LH, Financial), boosting the position 40.4% and the equity portfolio 5.64%. Shares averaged $233.67 during the first quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.13.

1395843744439226368.png

GuruFocus ranks the Burlington, North Carolina-based clinical laboratory research company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 5.7% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 83% of global competitors.

1395846029118558208.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!