S.A. Mason LLC Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, TCF Financial Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company S.A. Mason LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, TCF Financial Corp, , Andrea Electronics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.A. Mason LLC. As of 2021Q2, S.A. Mason LLC owns 310 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S.A. Mason LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.a.+mason+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of S.A. Mason LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 28,428 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,668 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,620 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,410 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,951 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund (ELD)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 366.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.61 and $257.88, with an estimated average price of $97.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 124.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 41,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 48.17%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $310.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 121.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.797900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $213.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: (VAR)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Andrea Electronics Corp (ANDR)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Andrea Electronics Corp. The sale prices were between $0.04 and $0.08, with an estimated average price of $0.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of S.A. Mason LLC. Also check out:

1. S.A. Mason LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. S.A. Mason LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. S.A. Mason LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that S.A. Mason LLC keeps buying
