S.A. Mason LLC Buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, TCF Financial Corp,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, Nuance Communications Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, TCF Financial Corp, , Andrea Electronics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.A. Mason LLC. As of 2021Q2, S.A. Mason LLC owns 310 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 28,428 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,668 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,620 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,410 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 17,951 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Market Local Debt Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 366.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.61 and $257.88, with an estimated average price of $97.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 124.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 41,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $346.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 48.17%. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $310.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 121.03%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $20.3, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $18.797900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $213.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Andrea Electronics Corp. The sale prices were between $0.04 and $0.08, with an estimated average price of $0.06.