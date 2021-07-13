Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys Masco Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Enbridge Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, General Dynamics Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

New Purchases: MAS, MNST, ENB, OMC, OKE, RTX,

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Masco Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Enbridge Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, ONEOK Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, General Dynamics Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 50,590 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24% Intel Corp (INTC) - 173,942 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 129,222 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 107,618 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,926 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 74,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 33,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81.

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84.