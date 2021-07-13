Logo
Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. Buys Masco Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Enbridge Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, General Dynamics Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Masco Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Enbridge Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, ONEOK Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, General Dynamics Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gibraltar+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.
  1. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 50,590 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
  2. Intel Corp (INTC) - 173,942 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40%
  3. Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 129,222 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  4. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 107,618 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,926 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.6 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 74,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $91.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 33,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $78.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $260.21 and $276.38, with an estimated average price of $269.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gibraltar Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
