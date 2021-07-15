Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. Buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Airbnb Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Blackstone Group Inc

- New Purchases: ABNB, DRI, IIVI, PLTR, CHWY, ALB, BCAT,
- Added Positions: DAL, NFLX, AVGO, AMAT, UBER, BB, EXAS, LUV, BA, INTC, AMGN, PYPL, HUM, ILMN, PG, TJX, AMT, KO,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, BX, MCD, EXC, PEG, BMY, AMZN, PFE, AAPL, BAC, VZ, GOOG, MRK, FB, MSFT, GOOGL, CVS, FCX, JNJ, D, ABBV, TER, VMW, TAK, DLR, DUK, IWF, UNH,
- Sold Out: SBUX, LH, PEP, MELI, C, PRU, STNE, MKL, UAL, KKR,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,083 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,234 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,664 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 125,166 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 55,560 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 20,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 20,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 32,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 59,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 19,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $182.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 1225.79%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 79,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 120.23%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $547.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $481.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.
