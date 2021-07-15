Logo
Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. Buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Airbnb Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Blackstone Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Airbnb Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, II-VI Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. owns 82 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beech+hill+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,083 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,234 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,664 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 125,166 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 55,560 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 20,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 20,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 32,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 59,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $78.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 19,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $182.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 1225.79%. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 79,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 120.23%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $547.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 6,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 29.94%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $481.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beech Hill Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beech Hill Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
