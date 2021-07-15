Prentiss Smith & Co Inc Buys Ford Motor Co, eBay Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Medtronic PLC, Church & Dwight Co Inc

New Purchases: F, EBAY, VIAC, SLP, CRSP,

Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, eBay Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Medtronic PLC, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Idacorp Inc, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,273 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.92% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 56,348 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 445,887 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Cerence Inc (CRNC) - 75,846 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% The Hershey Co (HSY) - 41,226 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 481,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 86,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.444000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 115,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $68.96, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.993800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in IMV Inc by 85.20%. The purchase prices were between $2.12 and $3.32, with an estimated average price of $2.57. The stock is now traded at around $1.513000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33.