Prentiss Smith & Co Inc Buys Ford Motor Co, eBay Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Medtronic PLC, Church & Dwight Co Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc Buys Ford Motor Co, eBay Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Medtronic PLC, Church & Dwight Co Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Prentiss Smith & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, eBay Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Medtronic PLC, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Idacorp Inc, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prentiss+smith+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,273 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.92%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 56,348 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. Allot Ltd (ALLT) - 445,887 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  4. Cerence Inc (CRNC) - 75,846 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  5. The Hershey Co (HSY) - 41,226 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 481,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 86,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.444000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 115,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $68.96, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.993800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 36,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $127.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 35.70%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 14,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IMV Inc (IMV)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in IMV Inc by 85.20%. The purchase prices were between $2.12 and $3.32, with an estimated average price of $2.57. The stock is now traded at around $1.513000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 43,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC. Also check out:

1. PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRENTISS SMITH & CO INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider