Royal Harbor Partners, LLC Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Mastercard Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Mastercard Inc, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Harbor Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Royal Harbor Partners, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 128,819 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 270,774 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.51% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 100,320 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 222,378 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 79,723 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 222,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $358.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 14,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 59,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $277.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 9,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 23,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.648700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 38,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 186.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $44.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 68,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 270,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 377.34%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $168.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 11,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 78,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.