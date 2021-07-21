Covenant Asset Management, LLC Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc, Ameresco Inc, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Repligen Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

- New Purchases: AMRC, YETI, EL, SCHP, SPIP, CCI, EPAM, VIAC, DDOG,
- Added Positions: REGN, GOOGL, MSFT, SQ, BA, QRVO, ASML, MKSI, MA, HD, SPY, GNRC, DIS, CVX, MRK, ETN, NFLX, BMY, AVGO, JPM, HLT, HON, UBER, VYM, INTC, DKNG, AMJ, DGRW,
- Reduced Positions: KSU, NOW, SHOP, TTD, VZ, VUG, PANW, HDV, VCSH,
- Sold Out: SEDG, RGEN, CBRL, BFAM, VEEV, FVRR, TEAM, ZTS, VRTX, M44, D,
For the details of Covenant Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covenant+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Covenant Asset Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,074 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,832 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 11,945 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,827 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 193,294 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $66.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 59,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 37,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $202.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1112.26%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $579.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 11,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 112.14%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2532.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 112.05%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $252.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 42.23%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.
