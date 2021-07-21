Logo
Covenant Asset Management, LLC Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc, Ameresco Inc, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Repligen Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Covenant Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alphabet Inc, Ameresco Inc, YETI Holdings Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Repligen Corp, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Covenant Asset Management, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covenant Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covenant+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covenant Asset Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,074 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,832 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 11,945 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,827 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  5. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 193,294 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
New Purchase: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ameresco Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $66.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 59,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $94.97, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $92.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 37,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 32,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $202.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1112.26%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $579.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 11,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 112.14%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2532.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 112.05%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $252.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 42.23%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 24.84%. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $191.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $165.96 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $182.06. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 21,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.

Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covenant Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Covenant Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Covenant Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Covenant Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Covenant Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
