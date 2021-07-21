LCM Capital Management Inc Buys MicroStrategy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Sells Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: SAP, ASML, HON, TWTR, EGO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MicroStrategy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, SAP SE, ASML Holding NV, sells Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LCM Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, LCM Capital Management Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,183 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 38,205 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 55,289 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 84,870 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,888 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $721.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Eldorado Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $556.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $326.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 158.37%. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 106,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 57.75%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.49 and $0.67, with an estimated average price of $0.57.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $4.44.