LCM Capital Management Inc Buys MicroStrategy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Sells Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LCM Capital Management Inc Buys MicroStrategy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, Sells Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company LCM Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys MicroStrategy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, SAP SE, ASML Holding NV, sells Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LCM Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, LCM Capital Management Inc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LCM Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lcm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LCM Capital Management Inc
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,183 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 38,205 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 55,289 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 84,870 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,888 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $721.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO)

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Eldorado Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $556.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 47.89%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $326.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 158.37%. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 106,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 57.75%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

LCM Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 23.41%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.49 and $0.67, with an estimated average price of $0.57.

Sold Out: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $4.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of LCM Capital Management Inc. Also check out:

1. LCM Capital Management Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. LCM Capital Management Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LCM Capital Management Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LCM Capital Management Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider