Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Buys Arconic Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, Trex Co Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Altria Group Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc

- New Purchases: ARNC, EXR, TREX, SEAS,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, CLF, MO, HD, KLIC, COHR, PETQ, LHX, ORCL, HWM, NVDA,
- Sold Out: NOC, AAL,
For the details of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/supplemental+annuity+collective+trust+of+nj/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,100 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,640 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,500 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 26,300 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio.
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ. Also check out:
1. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ's Undervalued Stocks
2. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment