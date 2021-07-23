Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Buys Arconic Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, Trex Co Inc, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Altria Group Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc

New Purchases: ARNC, EXR, TREX, SEAS,

ARNC, EXR, TREX, SEAS, Reduced Positions: MSFT, CLF, MO, HD, KLIC, COHR, PETQ, LHX, ORCL, HWM, NVDA,

MSFT, CLF, MO, HD, KLIC, COHR, PETQ, LHX, ORCL, HWM, NVDA, Sold Out: NOC, AAL,

Trenton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arconic Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, Trex Co Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Altria Group Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Coherent Inc, PetIQ Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ. As of 2021Q2, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ owns 222 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/supplemental+annuity+collective+trust+of+nj/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,100 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,640 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,500 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 26,300 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.01 and $38, with an estimated average price of $32.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $100.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ initiated holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69.