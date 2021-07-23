Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, , FIRST TR EXCH ALPH

New Purchases: FDN, TSLA, SCHX, FSK, IDXX, NVDA, TMUS,

FDN, TSLA, SCHX, FSK, IDXX, NVDA, TMUS, Added Positions: AAPL, SPYV, SPYG, JPIN, XBI, JPST, FPE, EXT,

AAPL, SPYV, SPYG, JPIN, XBI, JPST, FPE, EXT, Reduced Positions: AMZN, FEM, EES,

AMZN, FEM, EES, Sold Out: FSKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, , FIRST TR EXCH ALPH during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 668,856 shares, 22.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39% WisdomTree U.S. Total Market Fund (EXT) - 477,334 shares, 18.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 252,085 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.60% JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN) - 213,325 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 167,006 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $210.08 and $246.6, with an estimated average price of $228.46. The stock is now traded at around $251.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 26,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $643.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 27,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $692.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 76.52%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 43,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 46.14%. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 12,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Choice Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.