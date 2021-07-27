Close Asset Management Ltd Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Ingredion Inc, Sony Group Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Close Asset Management Ltd Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Ingredion Inc, Sony Group Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Close Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Freshpet Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Ingredion Inc, Sony Group Corp, TJX Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Close Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Close Asset Management Ltd owns 207 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Close Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/close+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Close Asset Management Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,335,064 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 117,077 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 1,500,665 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 291,968 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  5. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 2,235,448 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $66.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $484.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 111.76%. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $184.82, with an estimated average price of $170.3. The stock is now traded at around $154.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 64.21%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $140.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29.

Sold Out: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Close Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Close Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Close Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Close Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Close Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider