Close Asset Management Ltd Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Ingredion Inc, Sony Group Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Illumina Inc, Freshpet Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Starbucks Corp, Ingredion Inc, Sony Group Corp, TJX Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Close Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Close Asset Management Ltd owns 207 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,335,064 shares, 17.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 117,077 shares, 13.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 1,500,665 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 291,968 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 2,235,448 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.319900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $78.8, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $66.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $484.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 111.76%. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $184.82, with an estimated average price of $170.3. The stock is now traded at around $154.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 64.21%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $140.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Sony Group Corp. The sale prices were between $92.97 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $101.44.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Close Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.