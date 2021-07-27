Why Do These Hedge Funds Like Comcast?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Why Do These Hedge Funds Like Comcast?

The company's large free cash flow yield is highly appealing

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Jul 27, 2021

Summary

  • Some big name hedge funds own Comcast
  • The company had a rough 2020 but is bouncing back
  • The stock trades at a free cash flow yield of 8.7%
Article's Main Image

Comcast (

CMCSA, Financial) is one of the most owned stocks among hedge funds. It is also one of the cheapest based on free cash flow generation. According to my analysis, it is trading at a trailing 12-month free cash flow yield of around 6%. Thus, could this stock be a value opportunity for the braoder investing community as well? What is it that hedge funds like about Comcast?

Undervalued

One of the biggest owners of the stock is Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Trian Fund Management. According to the firm's most recent 13F, which details the positions owned at the end of the first quarter of 2021, the hedge fund owned just under 20 million shares of the enterprise, giving it a 12.7% portfolio weight.

John Armitage's Egerton Capital is also a significant investor, owning around 9.5 million shares. However, this is a relatively modest position for the group with a 2.7% portfolio weight. Thomas Russo's Gardner Russo & Quinn owns 5.5 million shares, and Thomas Gayner's Markel Asset Management owns around 525,000 shares.

Peltz's stake is the most interesting because it is a relatively new holding. The activist investor initiated the position in the second half of last year. He later went on to say that he believes the stock is "undervalued."

Mixed year

Comcast had a relatively mixed 2020. Cable network revenue for the year fell 6%, while its filmed entertainment revenue tumbled nearly 19%. Earnings per share for the year fell by around 17% compared to 2019.

Looking through the numbers, a different picture emerges. Broadband and Business Services revenue actually increased last year. Broadband revenues increased from $18.7 billion to $20.6 billion. Meanwhile, Business Services revenues increased from $7.8 billion to $8.2 billion. The fall in revenues at other divisions was also nowhere near as bad as headline figures suggest.

Broadcast television revenues dropped by just $17 million to $10.24 billion. Cable TV revenues dropped by -1.8% to $21.9 billion, while Sky's revenues dropped by 3% to $18.6 billion.

Initial figures indicate that the company's growth has accelerated in 2021. According to Comcast's first-quarter earnings release, total customer relationship net additions at its cable communications business were 380,000, the best quarter on record.

In addition, total broadband customer net additions were 461,000. Incremental Sky customer additions came in at 221,000, taking the number of customers to 23.4 million, which, according to the company, was the best quarter result in six years.

With growth returning across the business, the company reported revenue growth of 2.2% year over year for the quarter and net income growth of 45% as it benefited from economies of scale.

The first-quarter earnings release shows the group generated $5.9 billion in cash during the three months to the end of March. Using a back-of-the-envelope valuation, this works out at $23.6 billion a year. This suggests the stock is trading at a free cash flow yield of 8.7% based on the current market capitalization.

Buyback potential

The above number is only speculative as it is based on very simple calculations. It does not give any weight to working capital changes or planned investment activity throughout the year. Nevertheless, it appears to show how conservatively valued this business is compared to other options.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is approximately 1.25% at the time of writing. By the end of 2020, the free cash flow yield for the S&P 500 was around 1.1%. So, compared to other investments, the stock looks relatively cheap.

It also has the potential to return significant amounts of capital to investors. The company repurchased shares worth $5 billion in 2017, $5 billion in 2016 and $6.8 billion in 2015, and while it suspended the buybacks in 2018, the group provided hope for dividend investors when it reported its results for 2020. CEO Brian Roberts stated, "it is now our expectation that we will be in a position to begin repurchasing shares again in the back half of this year." With free cash flow expanding, I think this is what the hedge fund managers are hoping for.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment