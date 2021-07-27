Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF

New Purchases: RYH, TMO, SPHQ, APA, NM9A, RBLX, OGN, PCT, CLDX, OXI1, ATNM, FREQ, 4LRA,

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, APA Corp, Organon, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hartford Financial Management Inc. owns 362 stocks with a total value of $382 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,611 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,888 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% CSX Corp (CSX) - 291,715 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,237 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 44,118 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.523700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $531.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.528900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.35 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $13.85.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Altus Midstream Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $62.93.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.