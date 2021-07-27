Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hartford Financial Management Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hartford, CT, based Investment company Hartford Financial Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, APA Corp, Organon, sells SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartford Financial Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hartford Financial Management Inc. owns 362 stocks with a total value of $382 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hartford Financial Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hartford+financial+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hartford Financial Management Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,611 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,888 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  3. CSX Corp (CSX) - 291,715 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,237 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 44,118 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $303.523700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $531.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.528900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NM9A)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.35 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $73.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $130.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $436.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Sold Out: Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $13.85.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.2.

Sold Out: Altus Midstream Co (ALTM)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Altus Midstream Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $70.68, with an estimated average price of $62.93.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hartford Financial Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hartford Financial Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hartford Financial Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hartford Financial Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hartford Financial Management Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider