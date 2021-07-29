BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys Airbnb Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, AbbVie Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

- New Purchases: ABNB, GLD, CPER, IPOF, XOM, DBA, CMCSA, TT, GDX,
- Added Positions: ABBV, BA, VWO, AAPL, DIA, IGF, INTC, ITA, HON, IWM, PANW, GS, XLE, IJH, MSFT, KBE, AMZN, DOW, MSGS, TEF,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, FB, SPY, CRM, BP, JPM, DIS, BABA, BX, CVS, MDT, RTX, PLTR, AAXJ, MRK, BMY, VZ, WFC, JNJ, UNH, GOOGL, BRK.B, UL, BBVA,
- Sold Out: QUAL, DGRO, USMV, STWD, REED, COST, CVX, GSK, EWJ, EIS, GE, MCHI, LYG, ABEV, HEZU, SNDL, TELL,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 59,344 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 33 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 39,500 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 145,075 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 21,684 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.16%
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 28,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 21,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United States Copper Index Fund (CPER)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in United States Copper Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 31,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $59.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 460.00%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.761500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 84.97%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $233.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 46,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 119.15%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44. The stock is now traded at around $109.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81.Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.Sold Out: Reed's Inc (REED)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Reed's Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $1.44, with an estimated average price of $1.03.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 58.42%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $366.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. BigSur Wealth Management LLC still held 2,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 27.27%. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $245.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. BigSur Wealth Management LLC still held 4,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of BigSur Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:
