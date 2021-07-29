Mairs and Power Comments on Fiserv

Fiserv’s ( FISV, Financial) payment processing revenue should snap back as the country and the world reopen from the pandemic. We are seeing significant investment flowing into potential competitors in the so-called fintech space. This is why we like Fiserv’s acquisition of fintech firm Clover, which should help it fend off new competition. The company should also benefit as its traditional banking customers continue to invest in additional digital capabilities.

From the Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.