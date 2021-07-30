Value Partner Investments Inc. Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Bentley Systems Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: LMT, BSY, ENB, SBRA, STZ, LCTX, AAPL, BAM, CNI,
- Added Positions: MRK, AVGO, MO, PM, UBS, MDT, ICE, MA, ZTS, TMO, ROP, MSFT, ATVI, INTU, DG, CME, CTAS, GOOGL, MCO, TXN, AMT, ALLE,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, UPS, HD, CVS, BCE, V, BMO, UNH, BR, SIX, LBRDA, MKL, SHW, SBUX, BRK.B, TMUS, GIB,
- Sold Out: JNJ, LKQ, CRHC, CHTR, UAL, VT,
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,026,306 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 699,649 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 623,082 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,082,292 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 684,979 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $372.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 113,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)
Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 46,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)
Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.17 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $484.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 64.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 91.35%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $120.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.Sold Out: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.
