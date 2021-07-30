Value Partner Investments Inc. Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Bentley Systems Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Value Partner Investments Inc. Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Bentley Systems Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Value Partner Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Bentley Systems Inc, Enbridge Inc, Broadcom Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells FedEx Corp, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot Inc, Visa Inc, LKQ Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Value Partner Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Value Partner Investments Inc. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Value Partner Investments Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/value+partner+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Value Partner Investments Inc.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 1,026,306 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 699,649 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  3. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 623,082 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  4. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,082,292 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  5. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 684,979 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $372.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 113,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 46,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.17 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.58. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Value Partner Investments Inc. initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $484.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 64.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $100.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 91.35%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $120.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 22.73%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Value Partner Investments Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.

Sold Out: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Value Partner Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Value Partner Investments Inc.. Also check out:

1. Value Partner Investments Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Value Partner Investments Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Value Partner Investments Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Value Partner Investments Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider