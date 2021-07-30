Henry James International Management Inc. Buys Core Laboratories NV, Cemex SAB de CV, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Sells Piedmont Lithium Inc, Baidu Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Henry James International Management Inc. Buys Core Laboratories NV, Cemex SAB de CV, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Sells Piedmont Lithium Inc, Baidu Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Henry James International Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Core Laboratories NV, Cemex SAB de CV, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Jumia Technologies AG, International Game Technology PLC, sells Piedmont Lithium Inc, Baidu Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, JD.com Inc, Prosus NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Henry James International Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Henry James International Management Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Henry James International Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/henry+james+international+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Henry James International Management Inc.
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 13,023 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92%
  2. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 148,887 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  3. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 53,711 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  4. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 802,960 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  5. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 77,424 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
New Purchase: Piedmont Lithium Inc (6S3)

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $64.27, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TechnoPro Holdings Inc (TCCPY)

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in TechnoPro Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $5.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 210,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sequans Communications SA (SQNS)

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 135,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $560.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Symrise AG (SYIEY)

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Symrise AG. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $35.26, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY)

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Core Laboratories NV by 260.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $33.311000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 108,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 323.59%. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 327,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Jumia Technologies AG by 71.94%. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 134,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 167.97%. The purchase prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 107,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 367.09%. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $9.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 192,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 160.22%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $2.83, with an estimated average price of $2.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL)

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $78.16, with an estimated average price of $67.82.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Sold Out: Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY)

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $16.91.

Sold Out: Sequans Communications SA (6SQB)

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ecopetrol SA. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $12.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Henry James International Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Henry James International Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Henry James International Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Henry James International Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Henry James International Management Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider