Henry James International Management Inc. Buys Core Laboratories NV, Cemex SAB de CV, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Sells Piedmont Lithium Inc, Baidu Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

New Purchases: 6S3, TCCPY, SQNS, EPAM, SYIEY, VEOEY, 50C, VOD, SEKEY, CRZBY,

6S3, TCCPY, SQNS, EPAM, SYIEY, VEOEY, 50C, VOD, SEKEY, CRZBY, Added Positions: CLB, CX, JMIA, IGT, SID, LYG, OGZPY, SNN, HIMX, PSO, YUMC, CRTO, NOK, IMAX, KB, FN, LUKOY, SKM, KT, RELX, LOV, PAGS, UMC, PDD, OPRA, SQM, GLPEY, SIMO, ICLR, CAE, TAL, AER, DAVA, CHKP, BSAC, YNDX, BNPQY, TM, TD, NILSY, IFNNY, LIVN, BKRKY, PONGF, ADDYY, PBR, NSRGY, BBD, AMCR,

CLB, CX, JMIA, IGT, SID, LYG, OGZPY, SNN, HIMX, PSO, YUMC, CRTO, NOK, IMAX, KB, FN, LUKOY, SKM, KT, RELX, LOV, PAGS, UMC, PDD, OPRA, SQM, GLPEY, SIMO, ICLR, CAE, TAL, AER, DAVA, CHKP, BSAC, YNDX, BNPQY, TM, TD, NILSY, IFNNY, LIVN, BKRKY, PONGF, ADDYY, PBR, NSRGY, BBD, AMCR, Reduced Positions: BIDU, TSM, SHOP, JD, PROSY, AU, MELI, BB, MOR, BABA, VWDRY, DQ, INFY, ADAP, SPOT, NJDCY, LOGI, CROX, CB, NVS, OTEX, ACN,

BIDU, TSM, SHOP, JD, PROSY, AU, MELI, BB, MOR, BABA, VWDRY, DQ, INFY, ADAP, SPOT, NJDCY, LOGI, CROX, CB, NVS, OTEX, ACN, Sold Out: PLL, CS, FLY, 6SQB, TLND, EC, WIMHY, NCNA, ADCT, LNSTY, RKUNY, INVU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Core Laboratories NV, Cemex SAB de CV, Piedmont Lithium Inc, Jumia Technologies AG, International Game Technology PLC, sells Piedmont Lithium Inc, Baidu Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, JD.com Inc, Prosus NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Henry James International Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Henry James International Management Inc. owns 160 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 13,023 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.92% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 148,887 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Ferrari NV (RACE) - 53,711 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 802,960 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 77,424 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $64.27, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in TechnoPro Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.6 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $5.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 210,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Sequans Communications SA. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.73. The stock is now traded at around $5.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 135,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $560.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Symrise AG. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $35.26, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $36.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. initiated holding in Veolia Environnement SA. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Core Laboratories NV by 260.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $33.311000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 108,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 323.59%. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 327,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Jumia Technologies AG by 71.94%. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 134,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 167.97%. The purchase prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 107,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 367.09%. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $9.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 192,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. added to a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC by 160.22%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $2.83, with an estimated average price of $2.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $78.16, with an estimated average price of $67.82.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $16.91.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Sequans Communications SA. The sale prices were between $3.94 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Henry James International Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ecopetrol SA. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $14.84, with an estimated average price of $12.75.