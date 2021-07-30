Logo
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc Buys Starbucks Corp, Pfizer Inc, Dow Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Pfizer Inc, Dow Inc, Nucor Corp, Corning Inc, sells Oracle Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Mastercard Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc. As of 2021Q2, Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/claudia+m.p.+batlle%2C+crp+%28r%29+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC
  1. Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) - 389,679 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,362 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.98%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 25,121 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.59%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,018 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.28%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 41,264 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.76%
New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $121.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 45,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 127,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 77,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 50,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 113,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $99.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 44,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 50.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 129,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 71,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 44,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $149.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 38,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.34%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC. Also check out:

1. CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC keeps buying
