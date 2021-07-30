Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc Buys Starbucks Corp, Pfizer Inc, Dow Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

- New Purchases: SBUX, PFE, DOW, NUE, GLW, LYB, NUSC, SOCL, DRIV, ARKQ, BLCN, BSY, PRNT, BUZZ, PAVE, PEJ, XAR, XLF, XRT, RGI, FXD, XTN, IYT, JETS, KBE, GRID, PBW, SDG, FIW, FAN, PYPL, ARKK, VNQ,
- Added Positions: RDS.B, C, AAPL, QCOM, DIS, MSFT, TXN, AMZN, DE, FB, GOOGL, JPM, ABBV, AMAT, TGT, FDX, CVS, DHI, VUG, LRCX, SCHD, IJR, XBI, IBUY, VGT, ARKG, PTH, TAN, PSCH, QCLN, ICLN, ESGU, ARKW, EMQQ, XHE, VXF, SMH, BLOK, FXO, VCR, MRK, SJNK, LIT, HYEM, ANGL, NUGT,
- Reduced Positions: GLD,
- Sold Out: ORCL, NEE, TMO, MA, REGN, CHTR, VOX, GPRK, JKE, XLP, UVXY,
These are the top 5 holdings of CLAUDIA M.P. BATLLE, CRP (R) LLC
- Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) - 389,679 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,362 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.98%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 25,121 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.59%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,018 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.28%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 41,264 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.76%
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $121.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 45,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 127,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 77,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 50,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 113,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $99.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 44,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 50.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 129,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 71,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 44,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $149.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 38,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.34%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.
