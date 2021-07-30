Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc Buys Starbucks Corp, Pfizer Inc, Dow Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

New Purchases: SBUX, PFE, DOW, NUE, GLW, LYB, NUSC, SOCL, DRIV, ARKQ, BLCN, BSY, PRNT, BUZZ, PAVE, PEJ, XAR, XLF, XRT, RGI, FXD, XTN, IYT, JETS, KBE, GRID, PBW, SDG, FIW, FAN, PYPL, ARKK, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Starbucks Corp, Pfizer Inc, Dow Inc, Nucor Corp, Corning Inc, sells Oracle Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Mastercard Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc. As of 2021Q2, Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) - 389,679 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,362 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.98% Target Corp (TGT) - 25,121 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.59% Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,018 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.28% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 41,264 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.76%

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $121.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 45,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 127,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 77,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 50,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 113,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $99.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 44,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 50.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 129,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 71,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 44,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $149.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 38,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 42.77%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 28,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.34%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 21,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.

Claudia M.p. Batlle, Crp (r) Llc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.