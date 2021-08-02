Ramsey Quantitative Systems Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Broadcom Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Broadcom Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ramsey Quantitative Systems. As of 2021Q2, Ramsey Quantitative Systems owns 21 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,720 shares, 72.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 6,180 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 910 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 3,100 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 530 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 6,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $300.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $484.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-06-30.