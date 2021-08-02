Ramsey Quantitative Systems Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Broadcom Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: KHC, AVGO, BRK.B, CL, UNH, LIN, PG, TMUS, VZ, RTX, T, PFE, JPM, AIG, MO, SO, BKNG, ORCL, ABBV, GM,
For the details of RAMSEY QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ramsey+quantitative+systems/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RAMSEY QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,720 shares, 72.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 6,180 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 910 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 3,100 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 530 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 6,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $300.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $484.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 530 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Ramsey Quantitative Systems initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $278.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of RAMSEY QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS. Also check out:
1. RAMSEY QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS's Undervalued Stocks
2. RAMSEY QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RAMSEY QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RAMSEY QUANTITATIVE SYSTEMS keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment