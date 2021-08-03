Bridgeworth, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, Target Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

New Purchases: DFAC, TGT, SMMD, DFAS, ITOT, HON, IBDM, AOS, CMCSA, UNH, ANTM, IEMG, SPHQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, Target Corp, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, ConocoPhillips, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeworth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bridgeworth, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 157,153 shares, 17.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 252,814 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 163,185 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 87,331 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 531,843 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 531,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $232.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 45.28%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in ProAssurance Corp by 46.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.66 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 60.59%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66.