Bridgeworth, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, Target Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bridgeworth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, Target Corp, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc, ConocoPhillips, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeworth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bridgeworth, LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgeworth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgeworth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgeworth, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 157,153 shares, 17.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 252,814 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
  3. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 163,185 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
  4. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 87,331 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  5. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 531,843 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 531,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $64.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $257.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $100.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $232.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in EQT Corp by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Deere & Co by 45.28%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $225.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProAssurance Corp (PRA)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in ProAssurance Corp by 46.99%. The purchase prices were between $22.66 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 60.59%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bridgeworth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bridgeworth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bridgeworth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bridgeworth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bridgeworth, LLC keeps buying
