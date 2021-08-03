Logo
Yacktman Asset Management Buys Canadian Natural Resources, PepsiCo Inc, Weatherford International PLC, Sells Ralph Lauren Corp, Valmont Industries Inc, Tilly's Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yacktman Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Natural Resources, PepsiCo Inc, Weatherford International PLC, Amerco Inc, Legacy Housing Corp, sells Ralph Lauren Corp, Valmont Industries Inc, Tilly's Inc, Altria Group Inc, Infosys during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Asset Management . As of 2021Q2, Yacktman Asset Management owns 64 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Yacktman Asset Management 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Asset Management
  1. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 4,478,683 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.04%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 232,712 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,092,081 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  4. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 12,771,226 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.65%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,233,942 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
New Purchase: Weatherford International PLC (WFRD)

Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 7,202,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 90.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 12,771,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 4,478,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $590.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 447,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH)

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Legacy Housing Corp by 120.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 182,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Cato Corp (CATO)

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in The Cato Corp by 93.97%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $14.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 178,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM)

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tilly's Inc (TLYS)

Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Tilly's Inc. The sale prices were between $11.23 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Sold Out: Otelco Inc (OTEL)

Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Otelco Inc. The sale prices were between $11.74 and $11.74, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1.

Reduced: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 91.75%. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 65,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 68.08%. The sale prices were between $220.33 and $262.02, with an estimated average price of $241.99. The stock is now traded at around $237.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 3,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 35.56%. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 14,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yacktman Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Yacktman Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yacktman Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yacktman Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yacktman Asset Management keeps buying
