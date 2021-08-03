Yacktman Asset Management Buys Canadian Natural Resources, PepsiCo Inc, Weatherford International PLC, Sells Ralph Lauren Corp, Valmont Industries Inc, Tilly's Inc

New Purchases: WFRD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Natural Resources, PepsiCo Inc, Weatherford International PLC, Amerco Inc, Legacy Housing Corp, sells Ralph Lauren Corp, Valmont Industries Inc, Tilly's Inc, Altria Group Inc, Infosys during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, Yacktman Asset Management owns 64 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 4,478,683 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 232,712 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,092,081 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 12,771,226 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.65% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,233,942 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%

Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 7,202,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 90.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 12,771,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 4,478,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $590.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 447,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Legacy Housing Corp by 120.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 182,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in The Cato Corp by 93.97%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $14.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 178,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Tilly's Inc. The sale prices were between $11.23 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $13.41.

Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Otelco Inc. The sale prices were between $11.74 and $11.74, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1.

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 91.75%. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 65,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 68.08%. The sale prices were between $220.33 and $262.02, with an estimated average price of $241.99. The stock is now traded at around $237.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 3,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 35.56%. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 14,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.