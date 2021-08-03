Yacktman Asset Management Buys Canadian Natural Resources, PepsiCo Inc, Weatherford International PLC, Sells Ralph Lauren Corp, Valmont Industries Inc, Tilly's Inc

- New Purchases: WFRD,
- Added Positions: CNQ, PEP, UHAL, LHX, NOC, LEGH, TREC, CATO, EPM,
- Reduced Positions: RL, SYY, DIS, BRK.B, M, BKNG, COP, XOM, KO, LMT, ORCL, FHB, NWSA, MSM, GS, CSCO, MU, VMI, BRK.A, UL, ACA, MO, NWS,
- Sold Out: TLYS, INFY, OTEL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Asset Management
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 4,478,683 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 232,712 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,092,081 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 12,771,226 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.65%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 3,233,942 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
Yacktman Asset Management initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 7,202,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 90.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 12,771,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 4,478,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 76.17%. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $590.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 447,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Legacy Housing Corp by 120.41%. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $18.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 182,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Cato Corp (CATO)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in The Cato Corp by 93.97%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $14.73. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 178,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM)
Yacktman Asset Management added to a holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $5.15, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tilly's Inc (TLYS)
Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Tilly's Inc. The sale prices were between $11.23 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $13.41.Sold Out: Otelco Inc (OTEL)
Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Otelco Inc. The sale prices were between $11.74 and $11.74, with an estimated average price of $11.74.Sold Out: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
Yacktman Asset Management sold out a holding in Infosys Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.1.Reduced: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 91.75%. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 65,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)
Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 68.08%. The sale prices were between $220.33 and $262.02, with an estimated average price of $241.99. The stock is now traded at around $237.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 3,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Yacktman Asset Management reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 35.56%. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Yacktman Asset Management still held 14,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.
