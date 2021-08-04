Annapolis Financial Services, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Morgan Stanley

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Annapolis Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Morgan Stanley, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC owns 440 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Annapolis Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/annapolis+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Annapolis Financial Services, LLC
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 133,692 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 343,871 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  3. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 307,676 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,167 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 188,377 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 52,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 64,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.419500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 33,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $98.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $209.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 2857.14%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $144.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $90.66 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.16.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Annapolis Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Annapolis Financial Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Annapolis Financial Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Annapolis Financial Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Annapolis Financial Services, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider