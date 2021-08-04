Annapolis Financial Services, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: MDYV, DFAT, DFUS, DFAU, SCHP, SDG, VSGX, DFAI, DFAS, ESGV, DFAE, IBMJ, IBMK, DFAC, PFM, SPXN, AN, FSK, DELL, NVAX, AVUV, AVDV, PSX, MUDS, MUDS, OGN, INSG, PLBY, THCX, ULST, VLO, VDC, WAFD, WRE, WRI, COP, AGFY, CNBS, ARKQ, ARKF, BR, CDK, CCIV, COIN, BETZ, CRSR, CCK, ECL, HBI, YOLO, ICSH, IDNA, KSS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Morgan Stanley, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Annapolis Financial Services, LLC owns 440 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Annapolis Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/annapolis+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 133,692 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 343,871 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 307,676 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,167 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 188,377 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 52,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 64,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.419500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 33,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $98.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $209.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 2857.14%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $144.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $90.66 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.16.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.