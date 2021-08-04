Annapolis Financial Services, LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Morgan Stanley

- New Purchases: MDYV, DFAT, DFUS, DFAU, SCHP, SDG, VSGX, DFAI, DFAS, ESGV, DFAE, IBMJ, IBMK, DFAC, PFM, SPXN, AN, FSK, DELL, NVAX, AVUV, AVDV, PSX, MUDS, MUDS, OGN, INSG, PLBY, THCX, ULST, VLO, VDC, WAFD, WRE, WRI, COP, AGFY, CNBS, ARKQ, ARKF, BR, CDK, CCIV, COIN, BETZ, CRSR, CCK, ECL, HBI, YOLO, ICSH, IDNA, KSS,
- Added Positions: VMBS, VTI, VWO, VCSH, BNDX, VEA, VSS, VOO, VTEB, VO, BND, TROW, USD, JKG, IBM, SWKS, SCHD, PEP, PNC, MMM, UWM, BSV, JNJ, VUG, HD, HASI, GS, DIS, CMCSA, CAT, ADP, VIG, PG, TGT, TSLA, TMO, VNQ, VIAC, ISRG, ACN, GOOGL, T, AVGO, CVX, CI, XOM, F, GMRE, MDY, QQQ, LOW, MCD, MDT, PFE, TQQQ, RIOT, RKT, LUV,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, UNH, IJH, AAPL, NFLX, MS, IEFA, QUAL, SCHX, IEMG, GWX, IWM, IJR, SCHV, JPM, WMT, BIDU, VV, COST, SYY, ABBV, DGX, OPEN, BAC, ED, USHY, BMY, IGV, CSCO, VZ, WM, UPS, XLV, SCHK, SCHA, PLTR, MRNA, MA, ARKK, ANET,
- Sold Out: IUSG, IUSV, USMV, UA, FSKR, GE, ALB, CAH, MGA, FNF, GXC, INDA, MTUM, PCG, PINS, NCLH, XLK, SNPS, THO, VGIT, VRTX, ARKG, AOR, AOA, EEM, TAN, PBW, GME, CIBR, ROBO, EA, DBX, BNTX, AZN, AKAM, AMD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Annapolis Financial Services, LLC
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 133,692 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 343,871 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 307,676 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.69%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 73,167 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 188,377 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 52,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 64,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.419500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 33,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 43,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $98.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $209.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (USD)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 2857.14%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $144.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $90.66 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.16.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)
Annapolis Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $17.32 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $18.83.
