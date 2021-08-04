Syverson Strege & Co Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Equi

- New Purchases: DFAC, MEAR, DFAU, DFAI, DIAL, DFAS, DFUS, DFAE, EMTL, FNDC, DVY, MQY, IDV, BDJ, TIP, REET, PTA, CDNA, CMCSA, ICLN, BSCN, BIPC, DOCU, TDOC, KMPH, EBAY, RMD, PLUG, MRVL, GIS, OGN, MET, PFIG,
- Added Positions: LDUR, MUNI, SMMU, HYMB, EXG, QYLD, AOA, VCSH, ETY, SHY, CVX, INTC, AOR, BGY, PG, ETO, BRK.B, AOK, VEA, VNQ, HD, PFE, UNH, UNM, NLY, BP, ENB, HPQ, SHYG, VTRS, PSO, SO, ETW, MYD, HPE, PGZ, BIT, JRI, MPC, PKO, JRS, PHK, PMF,
- Reduced Positions: PRF, NEAR, DWM, BOND, PXH, PRFZ, GWX, MUB, PDI, PCI, IAGG, SHM, EFAV, PEP, ACWV, NEE, MMM, IJK, ABT, PFG, AOM, VZ, MCD, AEP, SCZ, VUG, EEMV, MDP, BMY, AME, EFV, EMLC, EFG, IGSB, MRK, CASY, VB, JPST, BWX, LUV, CSCO, VT,
- Sold Out: PTY, FFG, MEN, USA, GE, MMC, FDX, HTLD, HFC, TGT, MO, MSFT, 1GDA, VOD, PRSP, NOK, WTRG,
For the details of Syverson Strege & Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/syverson+strege+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Syverson Strege & Co
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 239,526 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 646,208 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) - 143,002 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 229,042 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 84,664 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.96%
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.070900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.53%. The holding were 646,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.209300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 143,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 229,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.656100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 108,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 146,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.063200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 51,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 2645.36%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.736500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 22,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 1938.32%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.994000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $59.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 108.27%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $51.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc by 2530.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 239.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds (PTY)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $18.04 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $19.29.Sold Out: Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc (MEN)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.99.Sold Out: FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $58.18.Sold Out: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.37.Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Syverson Strege & Co. Also check out:
1. Syverson Strege & Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Syverson Strege & Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Syverson Strege & Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Syverson Strege & Co keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment