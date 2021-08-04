Logo
Syverson Strege & Co Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Sells Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Equi

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Syverson Strege & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF, Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, sells Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Equity Fund, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syverson Strege & Co. As of 2021Q2, Syverson Strege & Co owns 285 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Syverson Strege & Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/syverson+strege+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Syverson Strege & Co
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 239,526 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  2. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 646,208 shares, 15.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) - 143,002 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) - 229,042 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 84,664 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.96%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.070900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.53%. The holding were 646,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.209300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 143,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 229,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.656100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 108,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 146,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Syverson Strege & Co initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.063200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 51,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 2645.36%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $101.85, with an estimated average price of $101.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.736500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 22,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 1938.32%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.994000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $59.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr by 108.27%. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $51.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc by 2530.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Syverson Strege & Co added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 239.20%. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds (PTY)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fds. The sale prices were between $18.04 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $19.29.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc (MEN)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Muni Enhanced Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.08, with an estimated average price of $11.99.

Sold Out: FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in FBL Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $58.18.

Sold Out: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $8.37.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Syverson Strege & Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Syverson Strege & Co. Also check out:

1. Syverson Strege & Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Syverson Strege & Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Syverson Strege & Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Syverson Strege & Co keeps buying
