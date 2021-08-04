Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Templeton Global Income Fund, AT&T Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: DFAC, ICSH, FCOR, PCF, VCSH, DFUS, CAT, OTIS, BMY, J, AGG, DVY, VUG, JPC, MFD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Templeton Global Income Fund, AT&T Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group. As of 2021Q2, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group owns 135 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 392,827 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 459.97% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 184,488 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.75% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 199,009 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.88% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 124,293 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 99,705 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.51%

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.070900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 273,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.502300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 131,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in High Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 67,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.306600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 459.97%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 392,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 204.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 184,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 199,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 99,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 77,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.211000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 77,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In. The sale prices were between $27.7 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $16 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $16.54.