Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Templeton Global Income Fund, AT&T Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

- New Purchases: DFAC, ICSH, FCOR, PCF, VCSH, DFUS, CAT, OTIS, BMY, J, AGG, DVY, VUG, JPC, MFD,
- Added Positions: FBND, SCHX, IUSV, MINT, BNDX, IEMG, VHT, DGRO, BSV, IGSB, USMV, IJR, UTF, VBR, VYM, VIG, VXF, NEM, WPM, IEFA, IDV, MO, PM, FHLC, SDY, JPM, IXUS, WMT, WPC, CRM, PG, PEP, VEA, HD, GOOGL, CSX, RSP, SCHD, VTEB, FB, AMCR, AAPL, BAC, CVX, GD, GIS, INTC, JNJ, DIS, NEA, VGI, NCBS, HIX, JPS, CHI, PFL, HYT, CHW, VOE, ABBV, FPE,
- Reduced Positions: GIM, IJH, IVW, T, KO, MSFT, OSK, NVG, VNQ, HON, IJS, HDV, WEC, PCI, SPY, VTI, FTEC, COST, TM, PFE, EFA, NVDA, MRK, MCD, ITW, XOM, NEAR, PGF, AFL, CHY, PYPL, IJK, CSCO,
- Sold Out: SUB, PSF, FLOT, MHD,
For the details of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kerntke+otto+mcglone+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 392,827 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 459.97%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 184,488 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.75%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 199,009 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.88%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 124,293 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 99,705 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.51%
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.070900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 273,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.502300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 131,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: High Income Securities Fund (PCF)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in High Income Securities Fund. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 67,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.306600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 459.97%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.87%. The holding were 392,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 204.75%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 184,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 199,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $101.76 and $101.99, with an estimated average price of $101.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 99,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $58.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 77,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.211000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 77,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67.Sold Out: Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In (PSF)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund In. The sale prices were between $27.7 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $29.5.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)
Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $16 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $16.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group. Also check out:
1. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment